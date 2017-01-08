2017 Watkins Glen: Roush Fenway NASCAR Monster Energy Race Preview

Posted by: newsla on Aug 04, 2017 - 07:00 AM 2017 Watkins Glen: Roush Fenway NASCAR Monster Energy Race Preview



Roush Fenway Racing returns to the asphalt jungle where dreams are made of, as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) prepares for the second road course race of the 2017 season at Watkins Glen International, just off the corner of 53rd and 3rd. A Roush Fenway Ford has visited victory lane six times at the historic road course.



MENCS

Watkins Glen

Sun. 8/6/17 – 3:00 PM ET

NBCSN, MRN, Sirius 90



Trevor Bayne, No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 17 NESN Ford Fusion



NASCAR XFINITY Series

Watkins Glen

Sat. 8/5/17 - 2:00 PM ET

NBCSN, MRN, Sirius 90



Ryan Reed, No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang



Start Spreading the News

In 99 MENCS starts at Watkins Glen, Roush Fenway has recorded three wins, 23 top-five finishes, 41 top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 16.1. All three of Roush Fenway’s victories came with former driver and NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin.



Natural Hat-Trick

Roush Fenway earned three-consecutive victories at the famed New York road course from 1993-1995 with former driver Martin. Martin, who won the pole for each of the three races, led a combined 183 laps during the three-year streak.



Road Course Numbers

In 200 MENCS starts on road courses, Roush Fenway has earned five victories, 37 top-fives, 75 top-10s and six pole positions. Former driver Martin has recorded four of these victories (three-Watkins Glen, one-Sonoma) and former driver Carl Edwards earned a victory in 2014 at Sonoma.



No Sleep ‘Til Brooklyn

Roush Fenway has earned one win, eight top-fives and 16 top-10s in 37 starts in the NASCAR XFINITY Series at the Glen. Roush Fenway’s lone victory came with former driver Edwards in 2012.



The First of Three

Watkins Glen marks the first of three road course races for the NASCAR XFINITY Series. In 99 overall starts, Roush Fenway has recorded four wins, 18 top-fives and 38 top-10s, with 2015 NASCAR XFINITY Series Champion Chris Buescher earning the organization’s most recent road course victory at Mid-Ohio in 2014.



Roush Fenway Glen wins

1993 Martin Cup

1994 Martin Cup

1995 Martin Cup

2012 Edwards NXS

1998 Ruttman Truck

2000 Biffle Truck



Roush Fenway in Watkins Glen

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

CUP 99 3 23 41 4 8633 301 18.0 16.1 21143.0

NXS 37 1 8 16 0 2823 47 16.2 16.0 6916.4

TRUCK 9 2 5 6 1 503 46 7.6 10.9 1232.4

145 6 36 63 5 11959 394 13.9 14.3 29291.8





PaddockTalk Perspective



