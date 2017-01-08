2017 Watkins Glen: Dylan Lupton NASCAR Xfinity Race Preview

Dylan Lupton

Team: No. 24 Nut Up Toyota

Crew Chief: Clinton Cram

Team Owner: James Whitener

Zippo 200 - Saturday August 5th at 2:00 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network



Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius/XM Radio Channel 90



Lupton at Watkins Glen:

Dylan will be making his first career XFINITY Series start at Watkins Glen International. He does have one start at The Glen in the NASCAR K&N Series where he finished fourth in the 2015 event.



The start will mark Lupton's 18th career start in the NASCAR XFINITY Series.



Dylan's Thoughts on Watkins Glen:

"I am really excited for this weekend at The Glen. Coming from the karting world, I have always been a fan of road course racing. In the past, I have had success in the K&N Series and XFINITY Series with the road course races. I am looking to continue that this weekend and get the No. 24 Nut Up Toyota a strong finish."



"Also, I am excited to meet new fans this weekend as we will be announcing some events/appearances closer to the weekend. This weekend would not be possible without the continued support from everyone at Nut Up Industries and JGL Racing."



Iowa Rewind:

Dylan Lupton has made his career debut at various tracks this season and for obvious reasons he looked forward to returning to Iowa Speedway for the second time of the 2017 campaign.

Unfortunately, the Wilton, California native had a frustrating day behind the wheel of his No. 24 Nut Up Toyota on his way to a disappointing 25th place finish in the running of the US Cellular 250.



Nut Up Sponsorship:

Nut Up Industries is a small, family owned almond company located in the heart of California. They have recently launched a variety of healthy alternative snacks. They offer roasted "CHOPPED" flavored almonds and almond butter.



These two products are available in a variety of different flavors. Nut Up Industries "CHOPPED" products are different from any other snack for a variety of reasons. They offer 10 different delicious flavors, they are easy to eat and are great for people who are always on the go and need lots of fuel for every adventure life brings. You can take them everywhere; to the gym, track, work, school, skiing, fishing, hunting, etc...





