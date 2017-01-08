|
2017 Watkins Glen: J.J. Yeley NASCAR Xfinity Race Preview
Team: No. 14 TriStar Motorsports
Driver: J J Yeley
Crew Chief: Wally Rogers
Venue: Watkins Glen International
Race Title: Zippo 200
Track Length / Configuration: 2.45-mile, road course
Race Distance: 82 laps / 200.9 miles
Race Format: Stages 20 / 40 / 82
Date: Saturday, August 5, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. ET
Coverage: NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90
Twitter: @TriStarRaceTeam, @jjyeley1
VISIONS Federal Credit Union Joins Yeley as Primary Sponsor
Gearing up for the first road course of the 2017 season, the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) will head to Watkins Glen International (WGI) this weekend for the Zippo 200. Located in the Finger Lakes region of NY, the course is comprised of eight turns for NASCAR sanctioned events. JJ Yeley, driver of the No. 14 Toyota, has seven previous NXS starts at the 2.454-mile road course claiming a best NXS career finish of 10th, and secured a 15th place finish in the 2016 Zippo 200.
VISIONS Federal Credit Union will join forces with Yeley and TriStar Motorsports as the primary sponsor of the No. 14 Toyota. Headquartered in Endwell, NY, VISIONS Federal Credit Union is member-owned and committed to the communities they've been serving for more than 50 years. With 46 branches, including one located in Watkins Glen, Visions Federal Credit Union strives to build relationships that accommodate every stage of life. At Visions, it's not just the money that's there when you need it. We are. With that commitment, VISIONS Federal Credit Union will be there this weekend in support of JJ Yeley and the No. 14 team.
"We want to thank VISIONS Federal Credit Union for coming on board this weekend at Watkins Glen," says Yeley. "Road courses are always unpredictable and challenging, which makes for an exciting race. Coming off of a solid team effort of a sixth place finish in Iowa last weekend, we are carrying that momentum with us and are ready to head to 'The Glen'. We appreciate the support of VISIONS Federal Credit Union and look forward to having them join us this weekend."
