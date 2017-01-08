2017 Watkins Glen: Harrison Rhodes NASCAR Xfinity Race Preview

Posted by: newsla on Aug 04, 2017 - 07:08 AM



It’s Race One for Harrison Rhodes at Watkins Glen International, the world-famous road racing course in New York.



Rhodes will drive the Great Outdoors RV Superstore Chevrolet in Saturday’s Zippo 200, an 82-lap race around the 2.45-mile course.



“I’ve heard and read about the Glen all my life, and I’m ready for it,” Rhodes said. “I always like to go to new tracks, and this one certainly will be a challenge. But I’ve got great teammates at JD Motorsports who’ve run well there, so they will be a lot of help in getting me started.”



Rhodes is 24th in Xfinity driver points entering the race.



Rhodes will get his first shot at the track in opening practice at noon Friday. More practice is scheduled at 2:30 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for 11:05 a.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 2 p.m.





