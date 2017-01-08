|
2017 Watkins Glen: Ross Chastain NASCAR Xfinity Race Preview
Still riding a strong summer stretch, Ross Chastain will drive the Protect Your Melon Chevrolet in Saturday’s Zippo 200 Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen.
Chastain has scored seven straight top-20 runs in Xfinity events and remains in the hunt for a spot in the series playoffs.
Last year at the Glen, he had a fine day, finishing 14th.
“I’m looking forward to getting back to Watkins Glen and picking up where we left off last year,” Chastain said. “We had a good road-course car there and were able to show what the team could do under unusual circumstances. We expect to do well again this time.”
The race is the first of three road-course events in four weeks for Xfinity teams. Mid-Ohio and Road America also are on the schedule in August.
Xfinity teams are scheduled to practice at noon and 2:30 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 2 p.m.
