2017 NHRA: Chevrolet Seeks to Close Out Western Swing on High Note in Seattle

During last year’s National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Mello Yello Drag Racing Series event at Pacific Raceways in Kent, Washington, Vincent Nobile knew on his first qualification run that he had something special brewing.



The veteran Pro Stock driver from New Jersey earned the No. 1 qualifier honor in the Mountain View Tire Chevrolet Camaro SS and continued with consistent elimination runs to reach the final round. The opportunity to record his 11th career Pro Stock win was temporarily dashed by rain on race day, prompting a postponement of the deciding head-to-head race to the next month.



In the interim, Nobile again led the way as the No. 1 qualifier at Brainerd, Minnesota, and advanced to the semifinals. He’s looking to put together similar strong outings, starting this weekend at Pacific Raceways.



“Last year we made it to the final, which wasn't held until Indy due to weather. Unfortunately, I red lit against Aaron Strong and he was able to score his very first career win and technically at his home track,” said Nobile, who is closing in on 200 elimination round wins. “Although we wanted the Wally, it was great to see that team get their win.



“This year, conditions are supposed to be different -- a lot warmer, which will provide tricky track conditions. Right now, we are just trying to keep up the pace with the rest of the field. It’s definitely not the performance we would like to see, but I'm confident we can pick it up and head into the Countdown strong. We seem to have a decent car, but on race day the guy in the other lane just has a better car.”



Nobile won at the track in 2013 as part of winning two of the three events on the NHRA’s “western swing.”



Chevrolet has won all 15 Pro Stock events, featuring nine different drivers visiting the winner’s circle. Bo Butner (Jim Butner Auto Chevrolet Camaro SS) controls the points lead based on three victories and four runner-up finishes. Rookie Tanner Gray (Gray Motorsports Valvoline Chevrolet Camaro SS) has matched Butner with three trips to the winner’s circle. Gray prevailed over Butner at Sonoma Raceway last week, while Drew Skillman (Ray Skillman Auto Group Chevrolet Camaro SS) won the opener of the western swing in Denver.



The 2016 western swing featured three different Pro Stock winners, while one driver won two of the three events the previous four years (Chris McGaha – Sonoma and Seattle – 2015; Jason Line – Sonoma and Seattle – 2014; Nobile – Sonoma and Seattle – 2013). McGaha, who drives the Harlow Sammons of Odessa Chevrolet Camaro SS, set the Pro Stock track elapsed time and speed records in ’15.



Nobile’s high water mark of the season is a runner-up finish at Topeka, Kansas.



“We can't catch a break, but we will be out here fighting. It's only a matter of time before we're back in the winner circle," he said.



Courtney Force also is aiming to reach the winner’s circle for the first time this season in the Advance Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro SS. She’s been the Funny Car No. 1 qualifier a class-leading six times and has two runner-up finishes, which are mere moral victories. Force advanced to the semifinals at Sonoma Raceway.



“I am really excited about our performance last weekend,” said Force, who won at Pacific Raceways in her 2012 rookie Funny Car season. “I feel good about coming out of the middle part of the Western Swing by going a few rounds and picking up some more points.”



John Force Racing teammate Robert Hight set the national speed record at Sonoma Raceway with a blazing 339.87 mph qualifying pass in the Auto Club of Southern California Chevrolet Camaro SS. Hight, a three-time winner at Seattle, scored his first win of the season in the opener of the western swing in Denver. John Force is an eight-time winner at Pacific Raceways and is coming off a No. 2 qualifier spot at Sonoma Raceway in the PEAK Coolant & Motor Oil Chevrolet Camaro SS.



Brittany Force also advanced to the semifinals at Sonoma Raceway in the Monster Energy Chevrolet dragster, which moved the Top Fuel racer to fifth in the standings. She has reached the semifinals in five of the past seven events, which includes a win at New Hampshire.



Dan Fletcher of Churchville, New York, who last month became the third driver in NHRA history with 100 victories, and Justin Lamb of Hendersonville, Nevada, will drive their Chevrolet COPO Camaros in Stock Eliminator this weekend. Fletcher advanced to the Stock Eliminator quarterfinals last week at Sonoma, California.



FS1 will telecast taped qualifications at 9 p.m. ET Friday. FOX will telecast eliminations and finals live at 4 p.m. ET Sunday.



CHEVROLET RACING ENGINEERING PREVIEW

ROGER ALLEN, CHEVROLET RACING NHRA PROGRAM MANAGER: "The NHRA Northwest Nationals marks the completion of the grueling ‘western swing’ and another week closer to the Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship. Chevrolet teams and drivers have acquitted themselves nicely in the two events of the western swing, with Pro Stock victories, No. 1 qualifier honors, and record-setting performances. Pacific Raceways is another challenging racetrack for crew members and drivers to tame, with variable weather and track conditions to figure out in qualifications and on race day. But that’s one of the elements that makes NHRA racing so exciting and unpredictable. We’ll look forward to seeing Chevrolet drivers in the winner’s circle.”



CHEVROLET FROM THE COCKPIT

TOP FUEL:

BRITTANY FORCE, JOHN FORCE RACING, MONSTER ENERGY CHEVROLET TOP FUEL DRAGSTER (winner at New Hampshire and runner-up at Phoenix; has advanced to at least the semifinals in five of past seven events; fifth in points): “Once we get there, we can’t hold back – everything needs to be running on all cylinders. We can’t afford any mistakes. Each week we’re getting better and better, and this weekend is not going to be any different. The plan for Seattle is to take it off the trailer and end up in the winner’s circle. We always want to go further; we don’t want to stop at the semis. We feel good about where we are.”



FUNNY CAR:

COURTNEY FORCE, JOHN FORCE RACING, ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CHEVROLET CAMARO SS (No. 1 or 2 qualifier in nine of the 15 races; two-time runner-up and three-time semifinalist, including last event at Sonoma; competing in 135th Funny Car event; won at track in 2012; sixth in points): “Now we get back after it out in Seattle, a track where I have won at in the past. I got my rookie win there, so I’m looking forward to ending the western swing on a high note. We’re excited to get to a track that we are familiar with and see what we can do.”



JOHN FORCE, JOHN FORCE RACING, PEAK COOLANT & MOTOR OIL CHEVROLET CAMARO SS (won at Gainesville and two-time semifinalist; has eight victories in 10 finals appearances at the track; has been No. 1 qualifier six times at track; owns .733 winning percentage in elimination rounds at track): “I’m starting my career all over again, and it’s a brand-new ballgame. I ain’t quitting. Just have good days and bad days, and we just have to make them all good days.”



ROBERT HIGHT, JOHN FORCE RACING, AUTO CLUB OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA CHEVROLET CAMARO SS (won at Denver and two-time runner-up; set Funny Car national speed record of 339.87 mph at Sonoma; has 395 career elimination round wins; four-time No. 1 qualifier at track; fourth in points): “I’ve won five races before the Countdown, and then didn’t do anything in the Countdown. Peaking at the right time is pretty critical with a Countdown format. We need to work on our race set-up and when we roll into Indy – we are ready to go. We want to win Indy and carry that momentum of winning the biggest race of the year over to the Countdown and not look back. If you notice, a lot of the teams that have won, they’ve had some luck. They haven’t had the great performance, but they’ve had the luck. We’ve got to put all three things together: Performance, consistency – and it wouldn’t hurt to have a little luck.”



PRO STOCK:

BO BUTNER, JIM BUTNER AUTO, BUTNER AUTO SALES CHEVROLET CAMARO SS (three-time winner and four-time runner-up, including the past two events; three-time No. 1 qualifier; has 36-12 elimination round record; sits atop point standings): “I really thought we would win that race last year, but then it rained. We ran right after it rained, and the track hadn't come around yet, and I had to lift. But I like that track. I feel confident every time we go anywhere now, and we know we aren't going to qualifying No. 1 everywhere we go, but we know we have a chance to win no matter where we are. There are a whole lot of small battles throughout the season, but there is one war. My crew chief, Darrel Herron, and I have always said that – if you win rounds, the points will come. I think KB Racing has a good shot to be 1-2-3 when it's all said and done. We have our work cut out for us if we're going to do that, but the points are all going to be reset for the Countdown. We just have to keep doing what we're doing. We have good momentum, and we've had it pretty much all year. I think we'll do well in the Countdown, and I'm excited to get there."



GREG ANDERSON, KB RACING, SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT CHEVROLET CAMARO SS (won at Englishtown for second victory of season and 88th of career; four-time runner-up; competing in 420th Pro Stock race; second in points): “The really cool thing about Seattle is that it brings back memories of racing in Minnesota. It's always a good feeling to get to go someplace that reminds you of home. For as enjoyable as it is to be in such a beautiful place, Seattle has its fair share of challenges. It's the last leg of the swing, everyone is tired –mentally, if not physically – but you really have to hold it together, hang in there, and gut it out. You want to win this last of three in a row just as much as you want to win the first and the second, and hopefully, you aren't down on parts by then. We're fortunate that we haven't broken anything to this point on the western swing, so that won't be our problem. We'll be concentrating on figuring out what that track wants, because the weather predictions are for a very hot racetrack. It looks like we'll have brutal conditions there, and we've never had that before at this race. We'll certainly have our work cut out for us, but hopefully we'll come home with a trophy. That will make it all worthwhile."



TANNER GRAY, GRAY MOTORSPORTS, VALVOLINE CHEVROLET CAMARO SS (won at Las Vegas to become youngest winner in NHRA history; also won at Topeka and Sonoma; runner-up at New Hampshire; third in points; leading candidate for rookie of year): "Coming off of a win in Sonoma gives my guys momentum leading into this back to back race weekend. I don’t come out to the racetrack not expecting to win. My guys give me a great race car and it’s my job to be a competitive driver. My Gray Motorsports Valvoline Chevy Camaro team has really struggled the last couple of races, so winning in Sonoma feels really good. As I’ve said before, it’s about the championship, and winning the race gives us more points toward that overall goal. I look forward to making up some more points this weekend in Seattle.”



JEG COUGHLIN JR., ELITE MOTORSPORTS, JEGS.COM ELITE PERFORMANCE CHEVROLET CAMARO SS (two-time runner-up and four-time semifinalist; three-time No. 1 qualifier; won at track in 2002 and three-time runner-up, most recently in 2015; has 605 elimination round wins): “It feels like we finally shifted our gears last weekend in Sonoma and I think we're back on the right track. No question we've had a bit of a lull in our performances the last handful of races but this is still a car that has raced to the final round a few times this year and been on the pole at three events. I know it may not look like it from the cloud looking down, but from inside the ropes I feel like we're getting a little bit of our stride back. We picked up some momentum with a nice round win in Sonoma and we're ready to stay on the positive side of things."



JASON LINE, KB RACING, SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT CHEVROLET CAMARO SS (reigning Pro Stock champion; won season opener at Pomona; five-time semifinalist; four-time No. 1 qualifier; won at track in 2014 as part of two wins on western swing), and also won two other years: "It took me a few years to win there, but I finally did in 2008 and was fortunate enough to win two more times after that. I think the best part about this race is the location, right in the middle of all those trees. I remember going there in the early 1990s with my brother Lance and my Stocker. We always wanted to go there – Pacific Raceways looked like such a cool place, so pretty and picturesque on the cover of National Dragster. We finally made the trek and drove from Minnesota to Seattle. It was quite a trip, and it's still one of the coolest places to race." We won Denver and when you win there you want to win the next one. Our sweep chances are over but we are definitely going to come back and win at Seattle.”



DREW SKILLMAN, RAY SKILLMAN MOTORSPORTS, RAY SKILLMAN AUTO CHEVROLET CAMARO SS (two-time winner, the only Pro Stock driver to record consecutive victories this season; runner-up at Phoenix; three-time semifinalist, including last event; has earned first No. 1 qualifier honor the past two races): “Team is really positive, momentum is moving forward, and engine is really strong. Our Chevrolet Camaro is really strong right now. We won Denver and when you win there you want to win the next one. Our sweep chances are over but we are definitely going to come back and win at Seattle.”



CHRIS MCGAHA, HARLOW SAMMONS RACING, HARLOW SAMMONS OF ODESSA CHEVROLET CAMARO SS (won at Charlotte and semifinalist at Gainesville; won at track in 2015 as part of winning two of the three races on the western swing; set Pro Stock track elapsed time and speed records in 2015): "Being the track record-holder at any track on the circuit is awesome. 2015 was such a great year for us and to still have the elapsed time and mile per hour record there in Pro Stock is pretty cool. This new tire is giving us a run for our money but I'm looking forward to going back to Seattle in our Harlow Sammons Chevrolet Camaro."



ERICA ENDERS, MELLING PERFORMANCE/ ELITE MOTORSPORTS CHEVROLET CAMARO SS (two-time Pro Stock champion; won at New Hampshire; runner-up at Chicago and Atlanta; three-time semifinalist; closing in on 250 elimination round wins): “We have literally been stumped for a handful of races but (a good elimination round run at Sonoma) is a huge step in the right direction and definitely gives us some hope heading up to Seattle. Now we have something to work with."



