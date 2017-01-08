Czech GP (Brno): The Mugello of Central Europe

- The Brno race circuit was opened for GPs 30 years ago and has held a World Championship event every year except for 1992. Along with Jerez and Assen, it has hosted the most GPs and is one of the three on the calendar that have hosted an event uninterruptedly since 1993.



- Brno is the only circuit that has not undergone a layout change in the last 30 years.



- Ducati holds the top speed record at Brno at 316.4 km/h, reached in 2015 with Andrea Iannone.



- 10 points separate the first four riders in the championship, which is the shortest difference in the history of the championship after just nine 9 races.



- Jorge Lorenzo has five victories in the Czech Republic: 2004 in the 125cc class; 2006 and 2007 in 250cc; and in 2010 and 2015 with MotoGP. Lorenzo is next to Rossi and Pedrosa, the only other riders who have won in Brno in all categories.



- The circuit that most resembles Brno is Mugello because of its six changes of direction and big elevation changes.



- Brno and Mugello are also the only two tracks that don’t have speeds that drop lower than 95 km/h.



- 74 meters is the difference in elevation from the circuit’s highest point at the entrance to turn 3, to its lowest point, which lies between turns 10 and 11.



- Ducati has won twice in the Czech Republic: in 2006 with Loris Capirossi and in 2007 with Casey Stoner.



- Riders go from 315 km/h to 125 km/h at the end of the finish line with a braking distance of 333 meter over 6.4 seconds, making it one of the longest braking sections in the whole championship. However, the most difficult braking is turn 10 which descends and requires the riders to put a force of 6.2 kilograms on the brake levers and decelerating under 1.5 Gs.



- Last year's race was the only one in 30 years of history that was held in rainy conditions for the premier class.



- Troy Bayliss finished third in 2003, which was Ducati’s first year in MotoGP. Since then, the Italian brand has achieved five podiums in the Czech Republic.



- Loris Baz, Hector Barbera and Eugene Laverty - all Ducati riders - finished 4th, 5th and 6th respectively in last year's race. The 7th and 8th places also went to Ducati, at the hands of Petrucci and Iannone.



- If Jorge Lorenzo takes the victory in Brno, it will join Qatar and Mugello as the only tracks where he has won six times.



