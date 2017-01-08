F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 Hungaroring: Formula One F1 Tuesday Test Results - Leclerc, Ferrari Fastest! (Aug 1, 2017)
· Universal aero kit has another successful test - this time on road course (Aug 1, 2017)
· Five riders, nine races, one champion: Act 2 is about to begin (Jul 31, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Sunday Notebook (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Kyle Busch breaks 36-race winless drought with Pocono victory (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 Mid-Ohio: IndyCar Race Results - Newgarden, Penske Win! (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 Hungary GP: Formula One F1 Race Results - Vettel, Ferrari Win! (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 NHRA: Tonglet Wins NHRA Pro Bike Battle; Pritchett, Hight, Skillman And M Smith Clinch No 1 Qualifying Positions At Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals (Jul 30, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso linked with KFC livery change ? (Aug 2, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto pushing for Ferrari top job ? (Aug 2, 2017)
· 2017 F1: F1 exit likely for Wehrlein ? (Aug 1, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Ferrari to announce Vettel-Raikkonen at Monza ? (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Hamilton, Ferrari move ? (Jul 29, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Wehrlein not keen on Formula E move
Posted by: Admin on Aug 04, 2017 - 07:14 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Wehrlein not keen on Formula E move


Pascal Wehrlein has played down claims he could keep his racing career alive in Formula E next year.

This week, we reported that with Ferrari looking to make Sauber its junior team in 2018, the Mercedes-backed Wehrlein is likely to be shown the door.

 

"I have scored all five points," the 22-year-old told Bild newspaper, "and in qualifying it is 8:2 for me against Ericsson. What more can I do?"

Reports have suggested Wehrlein could return to DTM, where he won the title in 2015, but Mercedes is pulling out of the German touring car series after 2018.

"I got a message shortly before the announcement as I know some people at HWA," said the German. "I think it's not a simple situation."

The reports suggested Formula E - Mercedes' next destination - could be another alternative for Wehrlein.

But Wehrlein insisted: "I like noise, performance and fuel. I cannot even imagine racing in Formula E."

However, Formula E is becoming ever more popular, especially among car manufacturers who see the future of motoring with electric power.

Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne said: "I have been speaking about Formula E with Toto Wolff, but I cannot imagine Ferrari going straight there.

"But we are considering entering a brand of the FCA (Fiat Chrysler), although which brand has not yet been determined," he added.

Wehrlein's boss, meanwhile, warned the current Sauber driver not to get too down about the current rumours of his F1 demise.

"There are many movements on the market," Mercedes chief Wolff said. "In the next two weeks, a few interesting things could happen."



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy