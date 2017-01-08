|
"I was never a big supporter of Halo or additional head protection," said the Renault driver.
"It will protect against the one in a million freak accident, but the tethers that keep the tyres on get better every year so I'm not sure this additional protection is necessary and we're compromising the looks quite a lot," he added.
But when an official video was made about the drivers' comments, only those with positive views were included.
A spokesperson for Formula One Management said it was an "editorial decision".
Asked what he thinks about being censored out of the debate about Halo, Hulkenberg said: "I'm quite relaxed about it. There's no bad blood.
"It's just like it is in life: opinions differ," the German added.
However, there may be a silver lining in the Halo controversy for F1 fans, with rumours the FIA and FOM will install rearward-facing cameras in the device next year to provide an unprecedented view of the drivers' faces.
