2017 F1: Hulkenberg relaxed over Halo censorship
Posted by: Admin on Aug 04, 2017 - 07:12 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Hulkenberg relaxed over Halo censorship


Nico Hulkenberg says he is not bothered about being edited out of an official F1 video about the controversial 'Halo' concept.

In Hungary last weekend, drivers including Hulkenberg commented during the official press conference about news the FIA is introducing the controversial cockpit protection system for 2018.

 

"I was never a big supporter of Halo or additional head protection," said the Renault driver.

"It will protect against the one in a million freak accident, but the tethers that keep the tyres on get better every year so I'm not sure this additional protection is necessary and we're compromising the looks quite a lot," he added.

But when an official video was made about the drivers' comments, only those with positive views were included.

A spokesperson for Formula One Management said it was an "editorial decision".

Asked what he thinks about being censored out of the debate about Halo, Hulkenberg said: "I'm quite relaxed about it. There's no bad blood.

"It's just like it is in life: opinions differ," the German added.

However, there may be a silver lining in the Halo controversy for F1 fans, with rumours the FIA and FOM will install rearward-facing cameras in the device next year to provide an unprecedented view of the drivers' faces.



PaddockTalk Perspective


