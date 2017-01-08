2017 Czech GP (Brno): MotoGP Friday Recap & Results - Dovizioso makes a late lunge to dominate Day 1

Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) shot to the top of the combined timesheets on Friday at the Monster Energy Grand Prix Ceské republiky, going fastest at the end of FP2 by almost four tenths after a late lunge for P1. Jonas Folger (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) was his closest challenger, with Danilo Petrucci (Octo Pramac Racing) in hot pursuit.



After rain in FP1 that saw Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) lead the way from Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) and Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Team), Friday’s combined timesheets were decided by FP2 as blue skies returned and the track dried out. ‘DesmoDovi’ going quickest wasn’t the biggest headline from the red garage on Friday, however: a new, radical aero fairing broke cover late in the day, with Lorenzo charged with the first run. The ‘Spartan’ improved his previous best. Repsol Honda also had some aerodynamic upgrades on show, and both Lorenzo and Marquez were both positive about their respective fairings.







FP1’s fastest Zarco was fourth overall, ahead of Hector Barbera (Reale Avintia Racing), and Scott Redding (Octo Pramac Racing) after the rush at the end. Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda Team) had been quickest in the session for some time, eventually ending up in P7 and looking threatening on pace.



2016 Brno winner Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) was eighth quickest, ahead of Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini). Reigning Champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) completed the top ten, but the number 93 crucially didn’t push at the end on a softer tyre.



Maverick Viñales (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) completed an understated Day 1 in P11, ahead of Alvaro Bautista (Pull&Bear Aspar Team) and a stunning showing from Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Pol Espargaro. Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) and Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Team) locked out the fastest fifteen on Friday.



MotoGP™ head back out to decide final graduation to Q2 tomorrow morning, before qualifying begins from 14:10 (GMT +2).

Pasini supreme on opening day in Brno



Back with a bang: Mattia Pasini (ITA) quickest on Day 1 at Brno

Italian leads rookie compatriot Bagnaia and returning Vierge at the Czech GP



After a rain-soaked FP1 at the Monster Energy Grand Prix Ceské republiky, conditions improved to fully dry for Moto2™ FP2 and it was Mattia Pasini (Italtrans Racing Team) who shot to the front and the top of the combined timesheets. Francesco Bagnaia (Sky Racing Team VR46) was the fastest rookie to impress once again in second, with Xavi Vierge (Tech 3 Racing) returning from injury in style in P3.



Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Ajo) went fastest in FP1 and ended the day fourth from his time from FP2, ahead of Sandro Cortese (Dynavolt Intact GP) in an impressive fifth.



Championship leader Franco Morbidelli (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) was sixth fastest overall and crashed in FP1 – rider ok – ahead of a late lunge from Luca Marini (Forward Racing Team) to take seventh. Jorge Navarro (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2) was the second rookie in the top ten in P8, with Dominique Aegerter (Kiefer Racing) returning from a podium at the Suzuka 8 Hours in P9 and compatriot Tom Lüthi (CarXpert Interwetten) completing the top ten.



Isaac Viñales (BE-A-VIP SAG Team), Simone Corsi (Speed Up Racing), Alex Marquez (EG 0,0 Marc VDS), Fabio Quartararo (Pons HP 40) and Hafizh Syahrin (Petronas Raceline Malaysia) were P11 to P15.



Moto2™ qualify tomorrow afternoon before racing starts at 12:20 (GMT +2) on Sunday

Mir top on Friday, Georgi steals the headlines



Joan Mir (SPA), the Championship leader, leads the way in practice



Championship leader takes to the top late in FP2 after wildcard stuns the field in FP1



Joan Mir (Leopard Racing) is ahead in the standings and was ahead of the field on Friday at the Czech GP, with the Majorcan pulling clear in the final minutes of FP2 on a drying track. He went quickest by four tenths from title rival Aron Canet (Estrella Galicia 0,0), with Malaysian Adam Norrodin (SIC Racing Team) completing the top three.



Weather was wet throughout the day for Moto3™ but FP2 did start to see a marked improvement towards the end of the session, with dry parts of track appearing. Andrea Migno (Sky Racing Team VR46) was one who made the most of that to go fourth quickest on combined times, ahead of an impressive showing from Manuel Pagialini (CIP).



Tim Georgi (Freudenberg Racing Team) was the headline of the day, however. The German wildcard was unstoppably dominant in a wet FP1 – two seconds clear for much of the session – and put in another great performance in the afternoon, despite a crash when leading the way. He’s fifth in the combined standings, with his FP1 laptime his fastest set on Friday.



Tony Arbolino (SIC58 Squadra Corse) was impressive in seventh to edge compatriot Nicolo Bulega (Sky Racing Team VR46), with Albert Arenas (Aspar Mahindra Moto3) and Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse) locking out the top ten.



Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Aspar Mahindra Moto3), Bo Bendsneyder (Red Bull KTM Ajo), Juanfran Guevara (RBA BOE Racing Team), Livio Loi (Leopard Racing) and John McPhee (British Talent Team) completed the fastest fifteen on Friday.



Qualifying for the lightweight class starts at 12:35 (GMT +2) on Saturday.



