Repsol Honda Team Begin Working For The Czech GP

Posted by: newsla on Aug 04, 2017 - 06:33 PM Repsol Honda Team Begin Working For The Czech GP



Opening day of the Czech GP at Brno dawned under a steady rain, though with mild temperatures. The FP1 session was run on a full-wet track with Marc ending in P2 and Dani in P4.



Weather conditions improved over the course of the day, allowing the riders to switch to slicks and a dry setup for FP2, although the track was still a bit patchy in spots at the beginning of that session. Dani closed the day in seventh place, Marc in 10th. Neither rider fit a new tyre at the end of the session.



Dani Pedrosa

7TH 1'56.933

“Today was good because we were able to do a good test in wet conditions. We actually didn’t expect the rain, or at least not so much rain, but all in all it was good because after having tested here in the dry during the summer break, we now had the chance to verify in different conditions the small changes we had made on the bike. This afternoon we basically had half an hour in the dry, but that was also positive in general. We used a new fairing that we had tested in July; we're still learning about it and are setting up the bike for it little by little, in order to see what level it may bring us to. We didn’t fit a soft tyre at the end and just continued on with the same one. Now we'll wait for the track to be dry tomorrow and to get some rubber on it.”



Marc Marquez

10TH 1'57.209

“I’m happy enough with today because we were quite strong in the wet this morning. I felt comfortable on the bike and that's important in case we have rain on Sunday. Then in the afternoon, in the dry, the grip was a bit less compared to the test we did here in July, but the general feeling was quite similar. We tried something different on the chassis’ setup, but tomorrow we’ll return to the settings we found in July, when we were able to set a good pace. We used a new fairing that I felt good enough with, so we’ll keep it for the whole weekend and will continue working hard to prepare for Sunday."



PaddockTalk Perspective



