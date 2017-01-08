Pull&Bear Aspar Team MotoGP - 10 Czech GP - FP

The Pull&Bear Aspar Team's weekend at Brno started with Álvaro Bautista just a tenth of second outside the top ten positions that give provisional access to Q2 tomorrow. The Spaniard was twelfth fastest at the end of a day that took place in mixed conditions, with Bautista also suffering vibration issues in the final stages of the second session. His team-mate Karel Abraham lapped close to his best ever time at his home track, giving him confidence for tomorrow as he looks to improve even further. Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso was the fastest man of the day with a lap of 1'56.332 ahead of Jonas Folger and Danilo Petrucci.



12th Álvaro Bautista 1:57.314 (30 laps):“Ángel Nieto was a much-loved person both within motorcycle racing and beyond. Everybody loved him and it has been a very tough blow. It seemed like he was winning the race but he ran into complications on the final lap. It is a great shame but in the end I think he enjoyed his life to the full and lived every second to the limit. I want to send my best wishes to the family. As far as the track activity here today is concerned we spent a little time this morning in the wet working with the electronics and in the afternoon I wanted to try some different tyre options and prepare a strategy to make an attempt at moving into Q2 tomorrow. On my last run I had quite a big vibration from the bike so I couldn't push. That limited the lap time although it is all very close. We still have FP3 tomorrow so try it. I am happy with the bike as it is although we do still need to improve in some parts of the circuit. The feeling is better than the position suggests.”



16th Karel Abraham 1:57.869 (31 laps): “It was an interesting day today, this morning we tried fully wet conditions, which was not easy. We were experiencing some problems with the rear locking into the corner but I think with the changes we want to make to the bike the situation can improve quite a bit. This afternoon we started on wet tyres but the track was basically dry so we put slicks in, tried some different suspension and other settings and then I got lucky because there was another rider, not right in front of me but a little bit up the road, and I was able to make a 1.57.8, which is close to my best ever lap around Brno. We finished sixteenth and I am happy about this but it feels like we are close to the limit so we have to work hard tomorrow to improve the lap time."



