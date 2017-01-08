Vierge Rockets To 3rd On Opening Day In Brno - Gardner Ready For More

Posted by: newsla on Aug 04, 2017 - 06:34 PM



Xavi Vierge fired a warning shot to his rivals by superbly finishing both sessions in 3rd today in the Czech Republic aboard his Mistral 610. The young Spaniard who missed the previous two rounds due to a severe injury to his left thumb, bounced back in a superb manner as he concluded FP2 only 0.057 back from 2nd.



Meanwhile, Remy Gardner undertook a confident start to proceedings at the Brno circuit, and after a tricky wet morning session, where he unfortunately fell, the young Australian made solid progress in the dry FP2 practice. He was unlucky to see his best lap time cancelled due to exceeding the track limits in the final moments of the session, yet the positive performance leaves him fully charged for tomorrow.



Xavi Vierge



Position: 3rd - Time: 2'03.294 - Laps: 14



Vierge - 2017“I am very happy with how the first day went in Brno. I can’t quite believe this comeback from my injury because last month was very hard and I had to go to the physiotherapist every day. There was a lot of pain but we are back on track now. So I have to say thanks to Dr Mir and his team for the amazing job, and also thanks to the doctors, physios and everyone else involved as well as the Tech3 team, who worked hard during the summer break. This is the result and I am so happy with 3rd in both conditions. I know tomorrow will be tough again and it was challenging to stay in the leading group but I will give it 200% so that I can do a good job in qualifying and line up next to the top guys on the grid on Sunday. Thanks to the Tech3 Racing team for their work.“



Remy Gardner



Position: 23rd - Time: 2'04.797 - Laps: 14



Gardner - 2017“It was a tricky first day back, but there are positives to be taken. I had a crash in the wet morning session as I wasn’t feeling completely perfect on the bike and then on the last lap, I was pushing and it spun up and flicked me over the handlebars. I hurt my ribs a bit but luckily nothing is broken. We had a dry FP2 session yet, the bike did not feel the same as last time, so there’s some work to do. To be honest, even though the result is not fantastic, we are pretty close and we just need a bit more. It should be a decent weekend regarding the weather and we hope it stays dry, but for now, it’s time to work and regroup so that we can be ready for tomorrow."



