Navarro Enjoys Solid Start At Brno

Posted by: newsla on Aug 04, 2017 - 06:34 PM



Jorge Navarro’s rookie Moto2 season has resumed today at the Automotodrom Brno, the venue hosting the tenth round of the season. The Spanish rider of Team Federal Oil Gresini can be happy with his performance on the opening day of action, which ended with an eighth overall place finish with a 0.7s gap from the top.



After a wet FP1 session in the morning, in which Jorge lacked a bit of feeling with his Kalex machine, the former Moto3 title contender was able to try the standard dry settings in the afternoon as he completed 19 laps with a good pace.



Navarro will try to make the most of tomorrow’s FP3 session in order to improve the bike handling at mid-turn and the corner exit. Moto2 will return to the track from 10:55 local time (GMT +2).



8th - JORGE NAVARRO #9

“It was a positive first day! This morning I didn’t want to take any risk on the wet so I opted to focus on getting some feeling back with the bike, which came only in part. I didn’t push at my hardest as all I was thinking about was getting ready for the afternoon session. On the dry we were obviously able to work much better: we tried a base set-up which works quite well, even though there are some areas that can still be improved, especially with how the bike handles mid-corner and on the exit.”



