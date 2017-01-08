|
|
|
|
|· 2017 Watkins Glen: NASCAR Monster Energy - Friday Notebook (Aug 4, 2017)
· 2017 Czech GP (Brno): MotoGP Friday Recap & Results - Dovizioso makes a late lunge to dominate Day 1 (Aug 4, 2017)
· 2017 Watkins Glen: NASCAR Monster Energy Weekend Preview (Aug 4, 2017)
· 2017 Hungaroring: Formula One F1 Tuesday Test Results - Leclerc, Ferrari Fastest! (Aug 1, 2017)
· Universal aero kit has another successful test - this time on road course (Aug 1, 2017)
· Five riders, nine races, one champion: Act 2 is about to begin (Jul 31, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono II: NASCAR Monster Energy - Sunday Notebook (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 Pocono II: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Kyle Busch breaks 36-race winless drought with Pocono victory (Jul 30, 2017)
Previous Top Stories!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Toyo Tires Announces the Toyo Tires Climbkhana Sweepstakes
Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. (Toyo Tires®) announces the Toyo Tires Climbkhana Sweepstakes beginning August 4 and ending August 31, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Enter for a chance to win at Petersen.org/Climbkhana.
|
|
One lucky person will win the Toyo Tires Climbkhana Experience. The winner will receive round-trip air transportation or other alternative method for two to Los Angeles, along with hotel accommodations and tickets for two to meet Ken Block at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, CA on September 24th, 2017. The winner and guest will attend an exclusive event, supported by Microsoft and Hoonigan, at The Petersen to watch the world premiere of Climbkhana – an action-filled video starring Block piloting his “Hoonicorn RTR V2” Ford Mustang up Colorado’s 14,115-foot Pike’s Peak. The 1,400-hp “Hoonicorn” relies on Toyo® Proxes® R888R™ tires to make the perilous ascent up the winding mountain in a video that is the first of its kind.
PaddockTalk Perspective
|
|
|
|