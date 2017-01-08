Toyo Tires Announces the Toyo Tires Climbkhana Sweepstakes

Posted by: newsla on Aug 05, 2017 - 07:10 AM Toyo Tires Announces the Toyo Tires Climbkhana Sweepstakes



Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. (Toyo Tires®) announces the Toyo Tires Climbkhana Sweepstakes beginning August 4 and ending August 31, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Enter for a chance to win at Petersen.org/Climbkhana.



One lucky person will win the Toyo Tires Climbkhana Experience. The winner will receive round-trip air transportation or other alternative method for two to Los Angeles, along with hotel accommodations and tickets for two to meet Ken Block at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, CA on September 24th, 2017. The winner and guest will attend an exclusive event, supported by Microsoft and Hoonigan, at The Petersen to watch the world premiere of Climbkhana – an action-filled video starring Block piloting his “Hoonicorn RTR V2” Ford Mustang up Colorado’s 14,115-foot Pike’s Peak. The 1,400-hp “Hoonicorn” relies on Toyo® Proxes® R888R™ tires to make the perilous ascent up the winding mountain in a video that is the first of its kind.





PaddockTalk Perspective



