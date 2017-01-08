Third Row Qualifying For Di Giannantonio At Brno

Fabio Di Giannantonio has claimed an encouraging eighth place at the end of Moto3 qualifying at Brno, where the Czech Grand Prix is currently underway. The young Italian rider of Team Del Conca Gresini was able to log a 2’09.142s in the afternoon session, a lap-time which was slightly more than half a second away from pole position.



Jorge Martin’s racing weekend ended up prematurely due to the severe ankle pain afflicting the Spaniard after the injury, sustained more than a month ago, at the Sachsenring circuit in Germany. Martin did try to ride yesterday after being cleared by doctors, but decided not to take to the track on the dry today, as he was aware his condition was not good enough to complete the whole race distance. The Madrid-born rider will give it another try in a week’s time in Austria.



The tenth race of the Moto3 season will get underway at 11:00am local time, with Team Del Conca Gresini’s colours to be defended by Fabio Di Giannantonio only.



8th - FABIO DI GIANNANTONIO #21

“I was hoping to be quick here in dry conditions, given the fact that this is a circuit I really love. We started quite well this morning even though track conditions were not perfect, but we were expecting that. I was hoping to find some more grip in the afternoon, but unfortunately it wasn’t the case. We logged a good time, although it could have been even better without the usual traffic on the track. Third row is a good result: if we can improve the front-end of the bike a bit more, then we’ll be competitive.”



NC - JORGE MARTIN #88

“Yesterday I’ve tried; we’re still fourth in the championship and, after all the work done during the summer break, we had to give it a go. After 5/6 laps, unfortunately, the pain was getting to intense and, because I still miss some muscle mass I couldn’t keep up with it. The foot was starting to move on its own and it was not a good sign. We will try again in one week’s time in Austria: I’m improving day by day and I’m positive, although the realistic goal now is to be back and ready for Silverstone.”





