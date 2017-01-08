Navarro Takes Top-5 Result In Czechgp Qualifying

Jorge Navarro has claimed fifth position on the grid for the tenth Moto2 World Championship race of the season, the so-far best qualifying of his rookie season in the series. The young Spaniard logged a 2’02.742s which was only 0.131s shy of today’s pole position and 81 thousandths of a second from the front row of the grid.



The talented rider of the Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 team did not enjoy the best of starts to his second day of action as he crashed out of turn three during the FP3 session. The Valencian rider was able to make it back to the pits and, after some crucial set-up changes to his Kalex machine #9, he was able to step up his game in the afternoon.



“It’s clear that we are making some important steps forwards” commented an ecstatic Fausto Gresini. “Jorge is doing really well even if he is yet to make the full transition to the new category. We are helping him to do so and to grow as a rider and with time and work – not much really – we will get closer to the top. Today’s fifth place in qualifying is a great result and the undeniable sign of a great and consistent progression.”



The Moto2 race of the Czech GP will get underway at 12:20 local time (GMT +2).



5th - JORGE NAVARRO #9

It’s been an outstanding session and the right result after the great work we’ve done so far thus weekend in search for the best set-up. This morning we were still not at our best, but the crash made me fully realise where I had to improve. With the right adjustments to the bike this afternoon we were able to set a great time straight away and then on the second outing we showed we had the pace, too. I didn’t want to make any mistake because the work was basically done, so I chose not to push too hard in the last outing. We will try to keep working well in the warm up and the goal for tomorrow will be to stay in the top-5.”





