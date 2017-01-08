Petrux Fights, Overcomes All Difficulties And Gains A Precious P8. Difficult Saturday For Scott In Brno

The Saturday of qualifying for the Monster Energy Grand Prix České republiky has given to Octo Pramac Racing conflicting emotions. On one side, we saw a great reaction from Petrux that after a difficult FP3, he was able to obtain an optimal result in qualifying. On the other hand, a disappointing performance from Scott, that after the good performances of Friday, could not find the right feeling in order to be competitive during qualifying.



After the fabulous Friday (3th place) Danilo Petrucci was not effective during FP3 and was forced to pass through Q1. Also in FP4, the feeling was not particularly encouraging however; Petrux did not lose the confidence and dominated the Q1. In Q2 the rider from Terni gave the maximum and was able to obtain a good 8th place that means the third row of the start of the #CzechGp.



In addition, Scott did not reply the performance of Friday, also because of an extremely higher temperature. In Q1 the English rider could never find the conditions in order to fight for the qualifying in Q2.



8th – Danilo Petrucci - 1’55.738



"If I have to be honest I am more happy for this eight place rather than the first row in the last 3 Gp’s. This morning we complicated our life during FP3, by trying our new fairing and maybe also by making some mistakes on the set up. During Fp4 the feelings were not good also because the asphalt was very hot. However, in the qualifying we did very well. We remained all focused and things went well. Tomorrow? Hope the temperature is a bit lower".



23th – Scott Redding - 1'57.517



"I struggled a lot with the front. I’ve never been able to find the right feeling. We have also tried with the hard tire but chattering was to strong. The crash of this morning did not allow me to find the right feeling. It’s a difficult Saturday but the week end is not over. I will start form a very difficult position but the race is tomorrow and I will try to recover some positions".







