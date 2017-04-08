Rapid Vierge powers to 5th in Czech GP, Impressive Gardner Snatches 9th

Tech3 Racing Team rider Xavi Vierge produced a remarkable performance to complete the dramatic Czech Grand Prix in 5th, which equals his best finish in the Moto2 class. The young Spaniard charged forward when the lights went out and moved up eight positions on the first lap. Vierge continued his climb, however, the red flags were issued at just before the midway point due to rain. As a result, the race distance was reduced to six laps and when it restarted, Vierge continued his hard work. He battled furiously in the ultra competitive group before meeting the chequered flag in 5th, which marks a fantastic comeback after missing the two previous Grand Prix’s due to injury.



Meanwhile, Remy Gardner sealed his best result in the intermediate class as he notably finished the sprint in 9th. The young gun kicked off the fight from the ninth row of the grid and after a positive start, he was running in 23rd before the race was stopped. When the frantic six lap dash commenced, Gardner took advantage and stuck into a superb rhythm as he aggressively moved through the field. His determination paid off and he sped across the finish line in 9th, after starting the Grand Prix from 26th on the grid.



Xavi Vierge



Position: 5th - Championship: 10th - Points: 51



Vierge - 2017“I am happy with today and very pleased with my comeback. Yesterday was tough, yet in the warm up this morning, I may have only completed one lap before it started raining, but I knew that the bike felt great. When the race started, the track was not in the best condition due to the wet patches, however, I had a really strong start and I began to ride fast and also quicker than yesterday in qualifying, which was positive. Unfortunately, the GP was stopped because of the rain, so after that, we had a six lap sprint. Here, I lost a lot of positions when it began, but I got back up the field. When I reached 5th, I tried to push to get on the podium but it was impossible to catch the riders in front. I could keep the gap the same but I just couldn’t close in on them. Anyway, 5th today and 10th in the championship is great, so thanks to Dr Mir, all of the medical staff who have helped me and everyone at the Clinica Mobile who have aided me with my hand. I also have to say thank you to the Tech3 team for their fantastic work.”



Remy Gardner



Position: 9th - Championship: 21st - Points: 13



Gardner - 2017“It was a very positive day and we really turned it around from yesterday but even though it was a bit unexpected, I am delighted to get my best result in the Moto2 class. We were lucky that the race got red flagged and the rain came because I was strong and I played it smart. I was waiting for everyone to fight with each other and when they did, I got through on the inside and managed to overtake two riders at a time so I gained places fast. I used my head, tried to keep cool and I finished right behind Morbidelli, but I didn’t want to risk anything with the championship leader so I played it safe behind him! I’m extremely happy but we’ve got a bit more work to do, however, we will come back in Austria and hopefully, we can have another good result.”



Hervé Poncharal - Team Manager



“It was an incredible weekend altogether for the Tech3 Racing Team. There was a lot of disappointment and sadness on Friday when we heard that Xavi will officially embark on a new adventure next year. Of course, we wish him luck for this, but you can imagine that everyone here was sad because Xavi is part of our team and our family. However, to reward us, and after coming back from a serious hand injury, he finished third in the wet FP1 and dry FP2 practice sessions on Friday. Therefore, we knew that he was back to his full potential after the tricky time that he has had following the crash in Assen. Today he was just amazing. Qualifying was not easy for him yesterday and he began from quite far back, but he had a strong start and fast pace and he was running in 8th when the red flag was issued. His restart was not ideal in the second race but he showed great determination to equal his best finish in Moto2. I would like to thank him a lot and also congratulate him. We know how hard he was trying to recover, and no matter what happens in the future, we are very proud of him and he has helped to write some important chapters in the Tech3 history books. I am also really happy with Remy Gardner because the short six lap race gave him the chance to shine. I hope this result and his performance shows the light at the end of the tunnel for him after the injury that he sustained in Argentina. He worked really hard with a lot of pain in the last few GP's but today he was only a few metres behind the championship leader at the end, so we are very proud of what he did. To have both riders inside the top nine is a great achievement and let's hope this is going to boost the spirit of the team and we will start FP1 in Austria on a positive note."



