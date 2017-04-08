2017 Watkins Glen: Chevrolet NASCAR Monster Energy Race Quotes

The next stop for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule is at Michigan International Speedway for the Pure Michigan 400 on Sunday, August 13 at 3 pm ET.



POST RACE QUOTES:



AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 47 KROGER CLICKLIST CHEVROLET SS – Finished 9th

ON TOP-10 FINISH:

"Of course you always want more when you come here, at least I do. We had a tough weekend, and we fought hard. The car wasn't very good on the first run, and we made some better changes. Got it better. Got it pretty competitive there. I just really struggled in traffic. I got behind Jimmie, and tore up the tires. Once I got by him it was actually not too bad. From there it was just fuel saving. Don't really know how much you have. I tried to save, I felt like I saved a lot. Maybe a little too much. Overall it was a solid day for the Kroger Clicklist Chevy. Always want more here, but it was a tough weekend and we got everything we could."







CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 SCOTT PRODUCTS CHEVROLET SS – Finished 11th

"Really proud of this Scott Products Chevrolet team. They worked really hard and put us in the right position with good strategy. We had good speed at times, our early run speed, I was really happy with it. It fell off a little bit harder than we would like, but to come home P11 here at The Glen it was pretty good!"



TY DILLON, NO. 13 GEICO CHEVROLET SS – Finished 19th

"Our day definitely improved from where we started. We had some brake and power steering issues at the very start, but I was able to keep it underneath me until we could bring our GEICO Chevy in during the first stage break. By the time we got to the final stage, we had the car handling exactly how I needed it. Fuel mileage games are always tricky, but everyone has to do their part. The engineers have to do the math, I have to back down my entries and the spotters have to tell me who I'm racing in fuel-saving mode and who is packed full coming up behind me. It's a team effort, and we all did our jobs today to get it home with fuel in the tank and a top-20 finish."



DALE EARNHARDT, JR., NO. 88 AXALTA CHEVROLET SS – Sidelined with mechanical issue on lap 22 – Finished 37th

THIS IS NOT THE WAY YOU WANT TO SAY GOODBYE TO THE GLEN. WE HEARD YOU SAY YOU WERE DOWN ON POWER. WHAT MORE CAN YOU SAY ABOUT YOUR CAR?

“We had a problem with the valve train and we can’t fix it. It’s been a really difficult week. We’ve been way down on speed and we had a pretty good car at Sonoma, so I was kind of looking forward to coming here. But, the guys worked really hard. We changed this car inside and out twice this weekend. And, we had made it better and we were kind of hanging in there. I think we had a shot at maybe a top 20 at best. But man, we showed up and we were about four seconds off.



“I don’t know. It’s been a little frustrating this weekend. This doesn’t make it much better. But, I sure have enjoyed racing here and really appreciate the fans here; and the track and the staff. They’ve treated us so good every time we’ve been here, so it’s been a blessing.”





