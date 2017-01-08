2017 NHRA: Brown, Hight And Skillman Notch Victories At NHRA Northwest Nationals

SEATTLE – Antron Brown piloted his dragster to the Top Fuel victory Sunday at the 30th annual NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways.



Robert Hight (Funny Car) and Drew Skillman (Pro Stock) were also victorious in their respective categories at the 16th of 24 events in the 2017 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.



Brown took down Terry McMillen with a 3.776-second pass at 326.48 mph in his Matco Tools dragster during the final round. He earned his fourth victory of the season and second in three events. With the victory, he takes over the Top Fuel points lead.



“I couldn’t be prouder of my guys, because the Western Swing can bring you down,” Brown said. “My team gave me a great car to allow me to go some rounds against tough competition, but this sets up some real interesting scenarios with only two races to go before the Countdown.”



Brown qualified first and defeated Ron Smith, Mike Salinas and Clay Millican before reaching his ninth final round of 2017 and fourth in a row. McMillen qualified 10th and took down points leader Steve Torrence, Doug Kalitta and Leah Pritchett before reaching his first final round of the year and second of his career.





Hight secured his second Funny Car victory of the season after a 3.890 pass at 328.62 in his Auto Club of Southern California Chevy Camaro SS to defeat Tommy Johnson Jr. who ran a 3.978 at 323.27 in his Make-A-Wish Dodge Charger R/T in the final round. After earning his third No. 1 qualifier of the season on Saturday, Hight was able to secure his second victory of the Western swing, he also won the opening race in Denver two weeks ago.



“This was a weekend you can only dream about, but to have low E.T. of each of the last seven sessions gave our team so much confidence,” Hight said. “We have a good combination whether it be hot or cool weather, which shows how strong my team is able to prepare for any track in any climate.”



Hight was the No. 1 qualifier for the second consecutive race and defeated Jeff Diehl, John Force and Courtney Force before reaching his fourth final round of 2017. Johnson Jr. qualified third and took down Jim Campbell, points leader Ron Capps and Matt Hagan en route to his fourth final round of the year and third in the past four events.



Hight’s victory also marked the 250th career Funny Car victory for John Force Racing out of 254 total victories for the team in Funny Car and Top Fuel.



In Pro Stock, Skillman took the victory after driving to a 6.604 at 209.33 in his Ray Skillman Chevrolet Camaro to defeat Erica Enders who ran a 6.609 at 209.49 in her Elite Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro in the final round. After qualifying second, Skillman earned his third victory of the season and third in the past four events.



“We definitely thought we had a car to sweep the Western swing and we missed it by two rounds, but today definitely makes up for that,” Skillman said. “Our team is working really well together right now, and I couldn’t be happier with the results over the past few events.”



Skillman moves up to fifth in the standings with the victory, as he is now tied for a category-best three victories on the season with points leader Bo Butner and Tanner Gray.



Skillman was the No. 2 qualifier and maintained his success with round wins over Alan Prusiensky and Butner on the way to his second victory of the Western Swing. Enders qualified in the fourth spot and took down Matthew Hartford, Jason Line and Tanner Gray before reaching her fourth final round of the season, as she searches for her first victory since Epping.



The 2017 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series season continues with the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway, Aug. 17-20.



KENT, Wash. -- Final finish order (1-16) at the 30th annual NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways. The race is the 16th of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series.



TOP FUEL:

1. Antron Brown; 2. Terry McMillen; 3. Clay Millican; 4. Leah Pritchett; 5. Doug Kalitta; 6. Brittany Force; 7. Mike Salinas; 8. Tony Schumacher; 9. Steve Torrence; 10. Shawn Langdon; 11. Troy Buff; 12. Scott Palmer; 13. Shawn Reed; 14. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 15. Ron Smith; 16. Terry Haddock.



FUNNY CAR:

1. Robert Hight; 2. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 3. Courtney Force; 4. Matt Hagan; 5. Alexis DeJoria; 6. Ron Capps; 7. John Force; 8. Jack Beckman; 9. Gary Densham; 10. Jonnie Lindberg; 11. Del Worsham; 12. Tim Wilkerson; 13. Jim Campbell; 14. Jeff Diehl; 15. J.R. Todd; 16. Cruz Pedregon.



PRO STOCK:

1. Drew Skillman; 2. Erica Enders; 3. Bo Butner; 4. Tanner Gray; 5. Jason Line; 6. Allen Johnson; 7. Chris McGaha; 8. Greg Anderson; 9. Jeg Coughlin; 10. Steve Graham; 11. Vincent Nobile; 12. Alan Prusiensky; 13. Matt Hartford.



KENT, Wash. -- Sunday's final results from the 30th annual NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways. The race is the 16th of 24 in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series:

Top Fuel -- Antron Brown, 3.776 seconds, 326.48 mph def. Terry McMillen, 3.772 seconds, 318.54 mph.

Funny Car -- Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.890, 328.62 def. Tommy Johnson Jr., Dodge Charger, 3.978, 323.27.

Pro Stock -- Drew Skillman, Chevy Camaro, 6.604, 209.33 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.609, 209.49.

Top Alcohol Dragster -- Kim Parker, 5.748, 246.48 def. Joey Severance, 7.822, 120.43.

Top Alcohol Funny Car -- Jay Payne, Chevy Camaro, 5.526, 266.00 def. Steve Gasparrelli, Camaro, 5.646, 260.06.

Competition Eliminator -- Brian Hyerstay, Dragster, 8.692, 146.08 def. Ryan Warter, Chevy Camaro, 8.818, 151.51.

Super Stock -- Jeff Lane, Chevy Cavalier, 8.771, 149.96 def. Justin Lamb, Chevy Cobalt, 8.744, 155.58.

Stock Eliminator -- Jody Lang, Chevy Maibu Wagon, 12.322, 104.24 def. Justin Lamb, Chevy Camaro, 9.685, 133.96.

Super Comp -- Randy Beck, Dragster, 8.935, 167.20 def. Greg Taylor, Dragster, 8.933, 164.59.

Super Gas -- Dan Davis, Ford Probe, 9.924, 163.99 def. Gene Kelly, Chevy Camaro, 9.929, 161.21.

Super Street -- Tom Brown, Chevy Nova, 10.855, 141.52 def. Larry Miner, Chevy Camaro, Foul - Red Light.

Top Fuel Harley -- Kevin Boyer, Harley, 7.788, 150.46 def. Jay Turner, Dixie, 15.485, 76.88.

Top Dragster presented by RacingRVs.com -- Andy Morris, Dragster, 7.516, 177.49 def. Kyle Seipel, Dragster, Foul - Red Light.

Top Sportsman presented by RacingRVs.com -- Don Sefton, Pontiac GXP, 7.239, 170.86 def. Bryan Warr, Chevy Corvette, 7.277, 175.43.



KENT, Wash. -- Final round-by-round results from the 30th annual NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways, the 16th of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series:



TOP FUEL:

ROUND ONE -- Mike Salinas, 3.821, 282.19 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.821, 271.35; Clay Millican, 3.765, 322.11 def. Scott Palmer, 3.845, 323.12; Brittany Force, 3.724, 328.14 def. Troy Buff, 3.841, 317.79; Doug Kalitta, 3.768, 329.75 def. Terry Haddock, Broke; Antron Brown, 3.745, 326.63 def. Ron Smith, 4.632, 192.19; Leah Pritchett, 3.729, 314.46 def. Shawn Reed, 3.964, 313.22; Tony Schumacher, 3.741, 328.94 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., 4.615, 169.83; Terry McMillen, 3.725, 321.58 def. Steve Torrence, 3.764, 327.51;

QUARTERFINALS -- Brown, 3.786, 325.37 def. Salinas, 4.191, 204.88; Pritchett, 5.062, 157.72 def. Schumacher, 6.483, 130.67; McMillen, 3.804, 317.49 def. Kalitta, 3.900, 309.27; Millican, 3.769, 323.27 def. Force, 4.004, 271.30;

SEMIFINALS -- McMillen, 3.822, 315.42 def. Pritchett, 3.888, 306.40; Brown, 3.781, 325.22 def. Millican, 3.794, 318.32;

FINAL -- Brown, 3.776, 326.48 def. McMillen, 3.772, 318.54.



FUNNY CAR:

ROUND ONE -- Courtney Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.919, 327.19 def. Cruz Pedregon, Toyota Camry, 17.596, 54.30; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.897, 314.90 def. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Solara, 4.460, 204.11; Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.920, 330.47 def. Gary Densham, Ford Mustang, 3.965, 319.37; Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 3.953, 325.92 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.372, 206.48; Jack Beckman, Charger, 3.926, 325.69 def. Del Worsham, Camry, 4.033, 319.52; Ron Capps, Charger, 3.901, 326.00 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.232, 226.32; Alexis DeJoria, Camry, 3.931, 327.90 def. Jonnie Lindberg, Camry, 3.999, 322.81; John Force, Camaro, 3.939, 327.03 def. J.R. Todd, Camry, 4.884, 193.60;

QUARTERFINALS -- Johnson Jr., 3.957, 323.19 def. Capps, 3.976, 311.41; Hight, 3.937, 323.50 def. J. Force, 3.978, 322.27; C. Force, 3.959, 317.27 def. Beckman, 4.037, 287.66; Hagan, 3.958, 326.71 def. DeJoria, 3.956, 324.12;

SEMIFINALS -- Johnson Jr., 3.935, 319.67 def. Hagan, 3.955, 326.08; Hight, 3.905, 323.66 def. C. Force, 3.939, 325.69;

FINAL -- Hight, 3.890, 328.62 def. Johnson Jr., 3.978, 323.27.



PRO STOCK:

ROUND ONE -- Allen Johnson, Dodge Dart, 6.592, 209.88 def. Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.611, 209.14; Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.591, 209.30 def. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.611, 208.71; Jason Line, Camaro, 6.577, 209.33 def. Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.661, 209.43; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.592, 210.08 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 7.336, 139.56; Tanner Gray, Camaro, 6.561, 209.79 was unopposed; Drew Skillman, Camaro, 6.572, 210.08 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dart, 6.675, 207.88; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.569, 210.01 def. Steve Graham, Camaro, 6.623, 208.94;

QUARTERFINALS -- Enders, 6.595, 209.46 def. Line, 6.603, 209.30; Skillman, 6.617, 209.30 was unopposed; Butner, 6.596, 209.33 def. McGaha, 6.645, 207.69; Gray, 6.584, 209.14 def. Johnson, 6.616, 209.17;

SEMIFINALS -- Skillman, 6.605, 209.20 def. Butner, Foul - Red Light; Enders, 6.633, 208.71 def. Gray, Foul - Red Light;

FINAL -- Skillman, 6.604, 209.33 def. Enders, 6.609, 209.49.



KENT, Wash. -- Point standings (top 10) following the 30th annual NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways, the 16th of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series -

Top Fuel

1. Antron Brown, 1,418; 2. Steve Torrence, 1,405; 3. Leah Pritchett, 1,329; 4. Tony Schumacher, 1,064; 5. Brittany Force, 992; 6. Doug Kalitta, 977; 7. Clay Millican, 937; 8. Terry McMillen, 690; 9. Scott Palmer, 606; 10. Troy Coughlin Jr., 560.

Funny Car

1. Ron Capps, 1,330; 2. Matt Hagan, 1,172; 3. Robert Hight, 1,164; 4. Jack Beckman, 1,104; 5. Tommy Johnson Jr., 1,081; 6. Courtney Force, 951; 7. John Force, 877; 8. Tim Wilkerson, 759; 9. J.R. Todd, 756; 10. Cruz Pedregon, 601.

Pro Stock

1. Bo Butner, 1,423; 2. Greg Anderson, 1,183; 3. Tanner Gray, 1,174; 4. Jason Line, 1,045; 5. Drew Skillman, 1,035; 6. Erica Enders, 991; 7. Jeg Coughlin, 974; 8. Vincent Nobile, 867; 9. Chris McGaha, 645; 10. Allen Johnson, 600.



