2017 Watkins Glen: Richard Childress Racing NASCAR Monster Energy Race Recap

Posted by: newsla on Aug 07, 2017 - 06:39 AM



Austin Dillon Finishes 26th After Running Out of Fuel With Two Laps Remaining



"We just didn't have the speed we needed in our No. 3 Dow STEM Chevrolet today. Our handling was a little off throughout the day today. I was too loose in essess and had trouble getting through the bus stop. We gambled on our fuel strategy when we pitted under that final caution, knowing we'd have to save to avoid being one lap short. I saved as much as I could by doing things like short-shifting, but unfortunately it wasn't enough this time and we ran out with just two laps to go. We'll learn from this though and be better next time."



- Austin Dillon



Paul Menard Overcomes Setbacks To Stretch Fuel and Finish 18th in Dutch Boy/Menards Chevy at Watkins Glen



"Our day was full of hurdles, but we were able to overcome thanks to all the guys on this Dutch Boy / Menards team. We found a fluid leak in qualifying and had to change the rear gear before the race, which meant we had to start from the rear of the field. The car had speed, but we had a lug nut guard that cut the valve stem on the right rear and led to a flat tire. The guys were able to get it fixed, but there was a bit of a vibration in the rear for the rest of the race. We had solid fuel mileage all day, I was able to save some over that last run and we were able to make it to the end without stopping."



- Paul Menard



Ryan Newman and Caterpillar Racing Team Gamble on Fuel Resulting in 25th-Place Finish at Watkins Glen International



"Overall, we had a pretty solid handling Caterpillar Chevrolet. We just lacked track position and it kept us from making a serious run to the front. With that said, we adapted our strategy and Luke said we were a lap to the good on fuel. Saving here is pretty hard to do but we felt confident we were going to make it. I ran out with three laps to go. We're scratching our heads right now trying to figure out where we came up short. The guys were going back to the garage to measure everything. It's really unfortunate. I can't really say we were good or bad today. Things didn't go our way."



- Ryan Newman



