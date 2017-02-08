2017 F1: McLaren wants same drivers in 2018

Posted by: Admin on Aug 07, 2017 - 06:41 AM 2017 F1: McLaren wants same drivers in 2018



Lando Norris has calmed speculation he could be about to burst into formula one. The 17-year-old Briton, who is a McLaren junior driver, staked a claim on future F1 superstardom last week by beating Fernando Alonso's qualifying time in the post-race test at the Hungaroring.



Norris is currently a title contender in European F3. "I am sure that next year I will not be in F3 again," he is quoted by the Finnish broadcaster MTV. "I think McLaren is trying to keep the current (F1) lineup, so I think for me it will probably be either Formula 2 or Super Formula in Japan."



PaddockTalk Perspective



