After a ten-year title drought for Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel is leading the 2017 world championship.
"We have already sold 35 per cent more tickets than last year around this time," Capelli told the Dutch publication Formule 1. "We expect a full house."
He said Italian excitement about Ferrari's season and championship chances is palpable.
"No longer do you hear people talk only about football," said Capelli. "Formula one is the main discussion over cappuccino now.
"I really believe that Vettel can be world champion," he added.
