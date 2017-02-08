F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· 2017 NHRA: Brown, Hight And Skillman Notch Victories At NHRA Northwest Nationals (Aug 7, 2017)
· 2017 Watkins Glen: NASCAR Monster Energy - Sunday Notebook (Aug 7, 2017)
· 2017 Watkins Glen: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Truex wins the strategy game, grabs first victory at Watkins Glen (Aug 7, 2017)
· 2017 Czech GP (Brno): MotoGP Race Results, Recap - Tactical masterstroke, Marquez blitzes flag-to-flag (Aug 6, 2017)
· Hight, Brown And Gray Secure No 1 Qualifiers At 30th Annual NHRA Northwest Nationals (Aug 6, 2017)
· 2017 Watkins Glen: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - Kyle Busch gets breakthrough win (Aug 5, 2017)
· 2017 Watkins Glen: NASCAR Monster Energy - Saturday Notebook (Aug 5, 2017)
· IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Brings Action-Packed Competition To 12 Storied Road Racing Venues In Highly Anticipated 2018 Season (Aug 5, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso linked with KFC livery change ? (Aug 2, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto pushing for Ferrari top job ? (Aug 2, 2017)
· 2017 F1: F1 exit likely for Wehrlein ? (Aug 1, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Ferrari to announce Vettel-Raikkonen at Monza ? (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Hamilton, Ferrari move ? (Jul 29, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: 2018 contract 'not news to me'
Posted by: Admin on Aug 07, 2017 - 06:42 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: 2018 contract 'not news to me'


Kevin Magnussen says he was not surprised when Haas announced recently that it is keeping the same driver lineup for 2018.

The American team said before Hungary that the Danish driver will remain alongside Frenchman Romain Grosjean next year.

 

"I knew when I signed the contract that it was two years, so it's not news for me," Magnussen said.

"But I think it's important for the team and for myself, because hopefully we will have no more of these kinds of questions," he added.

Magnussen, 24, said certainty about his future is a new situation for him, having been at the centre of speculation when driving for his previous teams McLaren and Renault.

"It's a nice situation, because for the two seasons I've done in formula one it's been frustrating to talk about contracts every race," he said.

Haas had a bad race weekend in Hungary prior to the August break, but boss Gunther Steiner said he is not worried.

"I wouldn't jump to conclusions," he told Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

"The midfield is so close that it can go either way every weekend. In Austria we were really good so it goes up and down," Steiner added.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy