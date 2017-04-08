2017 Watkins Glen: Dylan Lupton NASCAR Xfinity Race Recap

Dylan Lupton is a fan of turning right and left and he entered the first road course event of the season at Watkins Glen International with much optimism. The Wilton, California native would show good speed in his No. 24 Nut Up Toyota before pit strategy relegated him to a 20th place finish in the running of the Zippo 200.



"We were competitive from the drop of the green flag and were able to pick up spots on the track," said Lupton. "Unfortunately, our pit strategy didn't fall in our favor and we lost a lap to the leaders. We were easily a top 15 car. I am looking forward to the next two road courses, where we can capitalize on a good day and get us a good finish."



Dylan would start the 82-lap event from the 23rd position as a result of his qualifying effort earlier in the day. At the drop of the green flag, Lupton would show good speed in his No. 24 Nut Up Toyota and work his way forward in the field. With varying pit strategies being implemented at the end of the first stage, Dylan would be sitting in the 14th spot at the end of the stage.



A trip down pit road before the second stage would see Dylan lose some track position and restart in the 23rd position. Once again, the No. 24 Nut Up Toyota would show its speed and move up through the field and sit just outside the top-10 at the end of the second stage.



With some aggressive pit strategy being implement, Dylan would stay out on the track after the second stage with sights set on making just one more stop. The strategy ultimately didn't play out in Lupton's favor as he was forced to pit under green on lap 52. The later stages of the Zippo 200 would see Dylan fight for every spot in the track and come home with the top-20 finish when the checkered flag flew.



"We had a fast No. 24 Nut Up Toyota today and that felt good," added Dylan. "I really appreciate all of the hard work from the guys on this JGL Racing team and the great support from Nut Up Industries. We will set our sights next on Mid-Ohio."



Lupton and the JGL Racing team will next head to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the running of the Mid-Ohio 200. The 21st race of the NASCAR XFINITY Series season will be Saturday August 12th and can be seen LIVE on NBC Sports Network at 3:30 pm ET. It can also be heard on Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Channel 90.





