2017 Watkins Glen: Cole Whitt NASCAR Monster Energy Race Recap

2017 Watkins Glen: Cole Whitt NASCAR Monster Energy Race Recap



Series: Monster Energy Cup Series

Race: I Love NY 355

Venue: Watkins Glen International

Track Configuration: 2.45-mile, road course

Distance: 90 laps, 220.5 miles

Race Format: 3 Stages (Ended Laps 20, 40, 90)

Cautions: 3 cautions for 8 yellow flag laps

Lead Changes: 9 among 6 drivers

Cole Whitt Started: 26th

Cole Whitt Finished: 34th

Laps Completed: 81

Points Gained: 3

Points Standings: 32

Race: 22 of 36



Cole Whitt Salvages a 34th Place Finish in the

RTIC Coolers No. 72 at Watkins Glen International



Stage 1: Ended on Lap 20

Cole Whitt rolled off the grid 26th in the RTIC Coolers No. 72 to start the I Love NY 355

Lap 10: Whitt had lost a few positions and was running 28th when he relayed the handling was "tight in the center and loose off"

As cars were strategically making green flag pit stops, Whitt was scored 16th on the leaderboard on Lap 19 and completed Stage 1 in that position

Whitt relayed he was having to use a lot of brake and pitted under the Stage 1 completion caution for four tires and fuel



Stage 2: Ended on Lap 40

Whitt took the green flag and started Stage 2 in the 24th position

Ten laps later, Lap 30, he radioed the handling had become "way loose" but was managing a 23rd place position

On Lap 37, competitors were coming in for green flag pit stops and Whitt was scored 16th in the RTIC Coolers No. 72

With two laps remaining in Stage 2, Whitt alerted the team that something had broken in the rear. Managing to complete the stage in the 19th position, Whitt brought the RTIC Coolers No. 72 to pit for a quick evaluation. Upon assessment, it was determined the track bar mount had broken. Whitt went to the garage for repairs



Stage 3: Ended on Lap 90

With completion of the repairs, Whitt returned to the track on Lap 60 and was scored 34th, nine laps down from the leader

He continued to hold that position but was running low on fuel. On Lap 86, Crew Chief Frank Kerr called Whitt to pit for fuel only. He returned to the field 34th.



Whitt remained steady and consistent for the last few laps and completed the day with a 34th place finish for the I Love NY 355 at Watkins Glen International



The Monster Energy NASCAR Series will compete August 13, 2017 at Michigan International Speedway



