2017 Watkins Glen: Cole Whitt NASCAR Monster Energy Race Recap
Series: Monster Energy Cup Series
Race: I Love NY 355
Venue: Watkins Glen International
Track Configuration: 2.45-mile, road course
Distance: 90 laps, 220.5 miles
Race Format: 3 Stages (Ended Laps 20, 40, 90)
Cautions: 3 cautions for 8 yellow flag laps
Lead Changes: 9 among 6 drivers
Cole Whitt Started: 26th
Cole Whitt Finished: 34th
Laps Completed: 81
Points Gained: 3
Points Standings: 32
Race: 22 of 36
Cole Whitt Salvages a 34th Place Finish in the
RTIC Coolers No. 72 at Watkins Glen International
Stage 1: Ended on Lap 20
Cole Whitt rolled off the grid 26th in the RTIC Coolers No. 72 to start the I Love NY 355
Lap 10: Whitt had lost a few positions and was running 28th when he relayed the handling was "tight in the center and loose off"
As cars were strategically making green flag pit stops, Whitt was scored 16th on the leaderboard on Lap 19 and completed Stage 1 in that position
Whitt relayed he was having to use a lot of brake and pitted under the Stage 1 completion caution for four tires and fuel
Stage 2: Ended on Lap 40
Whitt took the green flag and started Stage 2 in the 24th position
Ten laps later, Lap 30, he radioed the handling had become "way loose" but was managing a 23rd place position
On Lap 37, competitors were coming in for green flag pit stops and Whitt was scored 16th in the RTIC Coolers No. 72
With two laps remaining in Stage 2, Whitt alerted the team that something had broken in the rear. Managing to complete the stage in the 19th position, Whitt brought the RTIC Coolers No. 72 to pit for a quick evaluation. Upon assessment, it was determined the track bar mount had broken. Whitt went to the garage for repairs
Stage 3: Ended on Lap 90
With completion of the repairs, Whitt returned to the track on Lap 60 and was scored 34th, nine laps down from the leader
He continued to hold that position but was running low on fuel. On Lap 86, Crew Chief Frank Kerr called Whitt to pit for fuel only. He returned to the field 34th.
Whitt remained steady and consistent for the last few laps and completed the day with a 34th place finish for the I Love NY 355 at Watkins Glen International
The Monster Energy NASCAR Series will compete August 13, 2017 at Michigan International Speedway
