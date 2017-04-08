Zarco Signs Out Of Czech Republic With 5th At Brno Test

Monster Yamaha Tech3 team rider Johann Zarco continued his highly impressive progress aboard the Yamaha YZR-M1 as he tirelessly lapped the Brno circuit today. The rapid French rider gained valuable insights as he focused on exploring setup options as well as sampling some new Michelin tyres. After completing a mammoth 70 laps, he set his best time on the penultimate lap and finished as the Top Independent rider. The findings leave him fully confident for the next outing in just a few days time.



Whilst Jonas Folger wrapped up the post Czech Grand Prix test in a thoroughly encouraging manner after posting the 8th fastest time as he gained valuable information for the remainder of the 2017 season. The young German tested electronics, settings and tyres as well as a new chassis which all heralded highly positive results. His best lap was only 0.139 behind his teammate, and now he eyes up the forthcoming Austrian Grand Prix with a new level of confidence.



Johann Zarco

Position: 5th - Time: 1'55.691 - Laps:70



Johann Zarco - 2017“After a solid weekend, but a tricky race, I was just happy to be back on my Yamaha today, yet the test went positively for me and we completed a lot of laps. The team and I didn’t test any new parts, but we looked at the setup of the YZR-M1 in order to improve the feeling and to try to always be fast yet relaxed. We did a good job and now I can also understand the bike a bit better, which allows me to give more valuable comments to the crew who can then enhance my Yamaha even more. Today I especially focused on the corner exit. When you start to struggle in a Grand Prix, it’s usually because of the rear grip and it’s sometimes difficult to have a solid drive and to follow the other riders, so I worked on this. Also, I tried the new tyres and the results were pleasing because we had a rear tyre that gave me a good feeling but it’s for next year. Additionally, I tried a front compound that Viñales likes, and I too am pleased with it. Today was positive and we made some interesting steps forward so let’s see how these results work in Austria.”



Jonas Folger

Position: 8th - Time: 1'55.830 - Laps: 48



Jonas Folger - 2017"The test today was very positive for us at Brno and we definitely found some advantages that will help. I sampled a difference chassis, which was interesting and I really like it. The turning is a little bit better than the other chassis so we have decided to use it for the rest of the season. Yet, before we did this, we worked on the settings in order to solve the issues that we experienced at the weekend. All in all, we did a super job. The aim was to try to get more load on the front, and the results are very positive. In addition, the chassis was beneficial as well so we certainly made two steps forward. In the end, we are more than pleased about today and I am looking forward to Spielberg where we will try the new settings that we found, and also the new chassis.”



MONSTER ENERGY GRAND PRIX CESKÉ REPUBLIKY



TRACK DATA



Pole position: Left

Length: 5.403 m

Width: 15 m

Corners: 14 (8 right, 6 left)

Longest Straight: 636 m

Constructed: 1987

Modified: 1996



CIRCUIT LOCATION



Brno Circuit is located approx. 23 km from the Brno City Centre and 30 km from the Brno Airport, 200 km from the Praha Airport and 170 km from the Vienna Airport.



