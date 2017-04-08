Repsol Honda Team Complete Czech Weekend With Positive Monday Testing Session

After yesterday’s fantastic race, Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa were back on track at Brno today for a one-day test in ideal weather conditions.



At the end of the day both Marc and Dani were satisfied with the progress made in several areas of the bike’s setup, focusing on electronics, suspension settings and race pace. They also tried a selection of new Michelin tyres.



Marc was second fastest overall, with a time of 1’55.180 on lap 49 of 67. Dani, who suffered a small, mid-afternoon tumble in turn 3, finished the day seventh with a 1’55.795 on lap 37 of 53.



Marc Marquez

2ND 1'55.180

“I’m very happy with today. I had a good feeling on the bike as soon as I got on to the track. Today’s fresh temperature combined with the good conditions of the asphalt allowed us to easily make some very good lap times; we have been very competitive on race pace. We tried several things on our bike’s race setup as it was the perfect day to understand the various settings, also in view of the next GPs. We worked on electronics and we also tried a new front Michelin tyre. We leave from here having made a few improvements and with a few ideas to try in Austria.”



Dani Pedrosa

7TH 1'55.795

“Today we worked a lot on several little details we want to improve on our bike setup, aiming to be more comfortable during the race weekend. We tried a few mappings looking to get a better control on the throttle, besides some different setups for the front fork. We made some steps forward compared to the last time we worked in those areas, though we need to work more on them. We tried some Michelin tyres for future races. The track conditions were good and the grip increased more and more over the day but we did not go for a time attack, preferring to concentrate on the setup of our bike. The team did a good job and in general it was a positive day.”



