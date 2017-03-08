F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· Rossi reigns Brno test with a late lunge to the top (Aug 7, 2017)
· Hendrick Motorsports And Kasey Kahne To End Six-Year Run (Aug 7, 2017)
· 2017 NHRA: Brown, Hight And Skillman Notch Victories At NHRA Northwest Nationals (Aug 7, 2017)
· 2017 Watkins Glen: NASCAR Monster Energy - Sunday Notebook (Aug 7, 2017)
· 2017 Watkins Glen: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Truex wins the strategy game, grabs first victory at Watkins Glen (Aug 7, 2017)
· 2017 Czech GP (Brno): MotoGP Race Results, Recap - Tactical masterstroke, Marquez blitzes flag-to-flag (Aug 6, 2017)
· Hight, Brown And Gray Secure No 1 Qualifiers At 30th Annual NHRA Northwest Nationals (Aug 6, 2017)
· 2017 Watkins Glen: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - Kyle Busch gets breakthrough win (Aug 5, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso linked with KFC livery change ? (Aug 2, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto pushing for Ferrari top job ? (Aug 2, 2017)
· 2017 F1: F1 exit likely for Wehrlein ? (Aug 1, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Ferrari to announce Vettel-Raikkonen at Monza ? (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Hamilton, Ferrari move ? (Jul 29, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Stroll and father join F1 'silly season'
Posted by: Admin on Aug 08, 2017 - 06:26 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Stroll and father join F1 'silly season'


Lance Stroll could be a surprise protagonist in this year's F1 'silly season'.

The specialist Italiaracing publication is reporting that the Williams driver's father, billionaire fashion mogul Lawrence Stroll, is being linked with Force India.

 

Force India, whose co-owners Vijay Mallya and Subrata Roy are both tackling serious legal issues, is considering dropping the 'India' from its name for 2018.

Boss Mallya hopes the move will attract more investment, with the impressive independent team hitting the limits of its performance against better funded teams.

"With a little bit more in our pocket we can make that incremental step and certainly fight in the top three consistently," he said.

It is possible that Stroll buying into Force India would mean a move to the Silverstone based team for his son, the 18-year-old Canadian rookie Lance Stroll.

F1 CEO Chase Carey said one of his favourite moments of 2017 so far was when Stroll achieved his first podium finish in Baku.

"In sport, it's a great story when an underdog suddenly has success," he told Auto Bild.

"Stroll had to listen to all that criticism for months, and everything about his father's money as well, and then he did his reply on the track in Baku. I would like to see more of that," Carey added.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy