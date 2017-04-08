Zarco And Folger Fully Charged And Confident Of Strong Results At Austrian GP

The Monster Yamaha Tech3 duo will resolutely continue their busy schedules by heading straight to the Austrian Grand Prix fresh from the one day test at Brno which followed the Czech round.



Johann Zarco optimistically eyes up the forthcoming event as he fully intends to fight relentlessly for a top tier finish, following the positive and confidence boosting test yesterday. Whereas Jonas Folger aims to extend the impressive run in his rookie season, by challenging for the Top Independent honours on race day in the Austrian hills. The action will commence at the spectacular circuit on the 11th of August at 09:55.



Johann Zarco

Championship: 6th - Points: 88



Johann Zarco - 2017“I am happy to go to Austria and I can remember from last year in Moto2, that the track is one that I enjoy riding at a lot, and I was fast. I am excited to see what the situation will be like on my MotoGP bike but I hope that the weather will be good and I also hope that the track has the same grip level that it had last season. I think it’s possible to clinch a positive result because if we can work well with the kind of acceleration that is needed at that circuit, which is very important, then I think that I can finish the race solidly. I aim to score a good amount of points in Austria after the tricky Sunday in the Czech Republic, and I am looking forward to getting on my Yamaha in only a few days time.”



Jonas Folger

Championship: 7th - Points: 77



Jonas Folger - 2017"I am excited about the Austrian round because it’s not far from my house and it’s like the second home GP for me. In addition, I definitely enjoy riding at this track. I remember from last year in Moto2, there was a lot of grip so the tyres worked really well. I am very curious to see how the grip will be on the Michelin tyres and with my Yamaha MotoGP bike. It’s a nice place to race and in the last two Grand Prix’s, we have shown great potential and speed so it’s another chance to do the best that we can. I’m confident of another good finish and we are ready for Spielberg.”



Hervé PONCHARAL

Team manager



“We can’t wait to get to Spielberg and start FP1 on Friday, especially after the disappointment that we had at the Czech Grand Prix so it will be good to turn the page. The Austrian round will be interesting because our two riders were very fast in Moto2 last year. Johann won in an incredible way, and it was maybe one of the best races of his career as he dominated the field in the second half of the sprint, which rarely happens in that class. Jonas also enjoys riding at the track and he was fast and impressive there too. As a result, we are excited to see how they feel on a MotoGP bike. Last season, this round was voted the best Grand Prix of the year so it goes without saying that the whole paddock is happy to heading back there. The circuit is set in a beautiful location, the crowd was big and it will be super to go there again with two young and hungry riders. At the Czech GP, even though the result was not what we were expecting, both riders were competitive and showed that they can fight for top five finishes, if not the podium. We will put the past behind us and do our absolute best to complete these back to back races in a positive way.”



NEROGIARDINI MOTORRAD GRAND PRIX VON ÖSTERREICH



TRACK DATA



Pole position: Left

Length: 4.326 m

Width: -- m

Corners: 9 (7 right, 2 left)

Longest Straight: -- m

Constructed: 1969

Modified:2011



CIRCUIT LOCATION



Spielberg, Styria, Austria



HISTORY



The Circuit in Spielberg is located beautifully in the Murtal-region of Styria, Austria. The circuit was originally built in 1969, then known as the Österreichring. In 1996 it was rebuilt with the track-layout it still has today and in 2011 it was reopened and became the centre of Austrian motorsports. The sloping terrain and the natural arena are trademark features of the track with the 18-metre-high landmark “Bull of Spielberg” in the centre and the voestalpine wing offering a spectacular architectural highlight. With a length of 4.318 km it features 10 turns and an altitude difference of 65 metres. The 2016 season will see the circuit host its first MotoGP race as the World Championship returns to Austria for the first time since 1997.



