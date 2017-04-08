Spielberg To Give Quick Second Chance To Diggia And Martin

The MotoGP World Championship is quickly getting back up to speed after the summer break as it now heads to the second of two back-to-back races, scheduled for this weekend at the Red Bull Ring. Team Del Conca Gresini Moto3 will take part in the Austrian GP – the eleventh event of the season - with both riders Fabio Di Giannantonio and Jorge Martin.



Martin will try to get back on track after the ‘failed’ attempt at Brno, although it is unlikely that his fitness condition will have improved drastically by then. The young Spaniard will try nevertheless to get some feeling back with his Honda NSF250RW and better prepare for Silverstone, Jorge’s real target for a full comeback.



The Austrian GP could not arrive any earlier for Di Giannantonio, who now hopes to make amends for the poor result scored in Czech Republic. The 18-year-old Italian will do his utmost starting from Friday’s free practice session, which will get underway at 9:00 local time (GMT +2).



“We did quite well there last year by finishing in the top-10. It’s quite an unusual track, with not too many corners if you know what I mean. However, last year I enjoyed it and I hope it will be the same this time. After such a poor result like the one we had in Brno, we will surely aim at the very best and I’m happy that we’re soon hitting the track again!”



“The approach will be the same one we had in Brno. We will take to the track and see where we are fitness-wise. It will be difficult, because we’re aware of how hard it is to ride with an ankle in such condition. I think, realistically, the goal will be to get fully fit to Silverstone, but we will give it a try in Spielberg anyways!”



Birthplace: Madrid

Date of birth: 29 Jan 1998

Weight: 63 kg

Height: 168 cm

Best overall finish in Moto3: 16th (Moto3 2016)

Podium finishes: 5

Poles: 6

Best lap: 1

Best result at Spielberg: 6th (Moto3 2016)

Overall standings: 5th (89 points)



Birthplace: Rome

Date of birth: 10 Oct 1998

Weight: 62 Kg

Height: 175 cm

Best overall finish in Moto3: 6th (Moto3 2016)

Podium finishes: 5

Best lap: 1

Best result at Spielberg: 8th (Moto3 2016)

Overall standings: 7th (85 points)



