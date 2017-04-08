Pull&Bear Aspar Team MotoGP - 11 Austrian GP - Preview

Posted by: newsla on Aug 08, 2017 - 07:12 PM Pull&Bear Aspar Team MotoGP - 11 Austrian GP - Preview



The closest MotoGP World Championship in recent memory became a little less so at Brno, where Marc Márquez pulled out nine points on Maverick Viñales, fifteen on Andrea Dovizioso and twelve on Valentino Rossi to consolidate his series lead. However the four arrive in Austria still separated by just 22 points, rather than the twelve that covered them before the summer break. They will battle for superiority again this weekend at a circuit where Ducati returned to winning form in 2016, with the likes of Dani Pedrosa, second at Brno, and Jorge Lorenzo also sure to play a part.



The Pull&Bear Aspar Team riders head into the Austrian round in contrasting moods, with Karel Abraham happy with the job he did in the Czech Republic Grand Prix a couple of days ago and Álvaro Bautista still frustrated by the problems that kept him out of the points. The pair know that the circuit in Spielberg suits the Ducati well, so they are both hopeful that the Italian machinery can power them to a strong finish on Sunday.



Álvaro Bautista:“Austria is a very peculiar circuit, with a lot of emphasis on braking and acceleration. Ducati achieved great results there last season so we need to make the most of the track's suitability to the bike, especially after such a strange weekend at Brno where we had quite a few problems. We go to Austria looking for an improved feeling with the bike and the determination to work hard and get back to the form we have showed elsewhere.”



Karel Abraham: “I have raced at this circuit before, around fifteen years ago in the Czech championship on a 125cc when it was still called the A1 Ring and I went last year to watch the MotoGP race. So I know more or less the track layout, although of course I can't really remember how it is to ride. So it will be like a new track for me and I am looking forward to it because the track seems to really suit the Ducati. I hope we can build on all the good work we did at Brno last weekend and have another strong Grand Prix."



