Navarro Heads To Austria With High Hopes

With points scored in the last five races, Jorge Navarro is getting more and more familiar with Moto2 and the Federal Oil Team Gresini Kalex machine. In Austria, the country hosting the next event of the season this weekend, the Spaniard will try to aim for an even better result.



The 21-year-old Spanish rider showed great speed in practice and qualifying at Brno last weekend, so he is now hoping to make the difference at the Red Bull Ring – despite the Austrian venue not being his favourite on the calendar. Navarro – who currently lies in 14th place in the standings - was not able to the finish line of the Austrian GP last year, after starting from 17th place on the grid. In this Moto2 rookie season, however, many things will be different.



Moto2 action for the Austrian GP will get underway on Friday at 10:55 local time (GMT +2) with free practice one.



JORGE NAVARRO #9

“I must admit: Spielberg’s racetrack is my least favourite one of the whole calendar. It’s too much stop&go. Last year we struggled with the Honda Moto3 machine, but I’m aware of how different things will be this year. Moto2 is a complete different universe, so we need to get our head down and work hard without thinking of how much I like the track. I think if we keep doing things like we’ve done lately we’ll get to Sunday with a smile on our face.”



JORGE NAVARRO

Place of Birth: La Pobla de Vallbona, Spain

Date of Birth: 3 Feb 1996

Weight: 61 kg

Height: 173 cm

Best overall result in Moto3: 3rd (2016)

Wins: 2

Podiums: 9

Pole positions: 1

Fastest lap: 1

Overall Standings: 14th (39 points)



