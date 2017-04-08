Ducati Team Riders Back Out On Track Again At Brno In MotoGP Testing

After taking part in yesterday’s Czech Grand Prix, the Ducati Team riders were out on track again at the Brno circuit for a one-day test that also saw the presence of all the factory MotoGP teams and several satellite squads. Jorge Lorenzo and Andrea Dovizioso took advantage of perfect weather conditions to do important set-up work and back-to-back tests on several new components, and the Italian rider also used the new aerodynamic package, raced yesterday by his team-mate, for the first time.



Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Team #99) – 1’55’542 (4th), 55 laps

"Today was perhaps the most important day of the year for me. I had an excellent feeling with the bike and am very satisfied. Already in the race weekend we were very competitive but today we improved even more: it’s true that the track was probably in a better condition than the previous days, but we found some set-up solutions that are better for my riding style and they allowed me to push even harder and go even quicker. My feeling with the new fairing continues to be very good, because it gives me more confidence in the front."



Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team #04) – 1’56.403 (11th), 45 laps

“Today was a perfect day to do all the tests that we had planned. We had all the time that was necessary to evaluate the bike with the new fairing, and we managed to test it to the full and obtain some clear feedback. The guys in Ducati Corse have done a really great job, because it was not easy to recreate the effects of the winglets with the new regulations, but as always there are pros and cons in riding and feel. In my opinion it will be useful at certain tracks and I think that it could give us a good advantage in Austria.”





