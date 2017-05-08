2017 Mid-Ohio: Ryan Reed NASCAR Xfinity Race Preview

ADVANCE NOTES



Reed at Mid-Ohio

Ryan Reed has competed at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course three times in the NASCAR XFINITY Series.



2014 - His rookie season, Reed finished 12th after starting 28th.



2015 - Reed finished 22nd after starting 17th and getting caught up in an incident while battling for the ninth position with 11 laps to go.



2016 - Reed finished 11th after starting eighth and running in the top 10 for the majority of the race.



Birthday Boy



Reed will celebrate his 24th birthday on Saturday, August 12th while at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.



Reed in 2017

Reed is currently eighth in the NASCAR XFINITY Series Championship standings after 20 races. Reed has one win, two top-five and five top-10 finishes so far this season. He has an average starting position of 14th so far this season, with an average finish of 16.8.



Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others. To learn more visit www.LillyDiabetes.com/Drive



Reed on Mid-Ohio

“We were a top-five car last year in the rain, maybe even in contention to win, so I’d be ok with some more rain this time. Roush Fenway has a winning history at Mid-Ohio, so we expect a lot out of ourselves here. As long as we can stay out of trouble, there’s no reason we can’t contend for a win this weekend.”



