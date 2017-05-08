2017 Michigan II: Roush Fenway NASCAR Monster Energy Race Preview

Roush Fenway Racing Returns to the Irish Hills of Michigan

Roush Fenway Racing heads back to that 8-Mile road and the home of Ford Motor Company for the second time in 2017 as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) prepares for 400-miles at the Michigan International Speedway. Meanwhile, the NASCAR XFINITY Series heads back to the land of the Rock and Roll and Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend for the penultimate road course race of the 2017 season at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.



MENCS

Michigan

Sun. 8/13/17 - 3:00 PM ET

NBCSN, MRN, Sirius 90



Trevor Bayne, No. 6 Roush Performance Products Ford Fusion

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 17 Go Bowling Ford Fusion



NASCAR XFINITY Series

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Sat. 8/12/17 - 3:30 PM ET

NBCSN, MRN, Sirius 90



Ryan Reed, No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang



Home Sweet Home

Michigan International Speedway is Roush Fenway owner Jack Roush’s ‘home track.’ Located about an hour drive from Roush Industries in Livonia, Michigan has been one of the organization’s most successful tracks, earning a total of 23 victories across the three major NASCAR touring series.



I Said Welcome to Detroit City

In 203 starts at Michigan, Roush Fenway has recorded 13 wins, 55 top-five finishes, 100 top-10 finishes and has led 2,452 laps. Former driver Greg Biffle earned the organization’s most recent victory in June 2013 after starting 19th and leading 48 laps. Biffle’s win was also the 1,000th NASCAR victory for Ford Performance.



ROUSH –VS– EVERYBODY

Roush Fenway’s 13 wins in the MENCS at Michigan are the most of any track on the MENCS schedule. Five different drivers have earned victories for Roush Fenway at the two-mile oval with former drivers Mark Martin and Biffle both taking the checkered flag on four separate occasions. Former Roush Fenway drivers Matt Kenseth (two), Carl Edwards (two) and Kurt Busch (one) have also gone to victory lane for the organization in Michigan.



Consistency in the Motor City

Michigan ranks first overall among all tracks that Roush Fenway has competed on in the MENCS in top-five finishes, top-10 finishes and in average finish among tracks that they have run two or more races. Roush Fenway has recorded 55 top-fives, 100 top-10s and has an average finish of 14 at the two-mile oval.



First Victory

Chris Buescher scored his first career NASCAR XFINITY Series victory in the 2014 event at Mid-Ohio. Buescher, who started from the fifth position, paced the field for the final 25 laps to earn the first victory for himself and Roush Fenway at the track.



Happy Birthday

Roush Fenway driver Ryan Reed will be celebrating his 24th birthday on Saturday at Mid-Ohio.



Road Course Numbers

In 100 NASCAR XFINITY Series starts on road courses, Roush Fenway has earned four victories, 18 top-fives, 38 top-10s and two pole positions. Former driver Carl Edwards recorded three victories (Montreal - 2009, Road America - 2010, and Watkins Glen - 2012) while Buescher earned the fourth at Mid-Ohio in 2014.



Racing in Mid-Ohio

Roush Fenway has recorded one win, two top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes in 11 previous starts at Mid-Ohio. Roush Fenway has completed all but nine laps (99%) of laps run in the NASCAR XFINITY Series at the 2.258-Mile road course.



Roush Fenway MIS Wins

1990-2 Martin Cup

1993-2 Martin Cup

1997-2 Martin Cup

1998-1 Martin Cup

2002-1 Kenseth Cup

2003-1 Busch Cup

2004-2 Biffle Cup

2005-1 Biffle Cup

2007-1 Edwards Cup

2006-2 Kenseth Cup

2008-2 Edwards Cup

2012-2 Biffle Cup

2013-1 Biffle Cup

1993 Martin NXS

1995 Martin NXS

1998 Burton NXS

2008 Edwards NXS

2011 Edwards NXS

1999 Biffle Truck

2000 Biffle Truck

2007 Kvapil Truck

2008 Darnell Truck

2009 Braun Truck



Roush Fenway in Michigan International Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

CUP 203 13 55 100 3 38791 2452 18.3 14 77582

NXS 57 5 26 36 4 6277 702 11.3 12 12554

TRUCK 21 5 8 12 1 2021 260 10.9 11.3 4042

281 23 89 148 8 47089 3414 13.5 12.4 94178



Roush Fenway Mid-Ohio wins

2014 Buescher NXS



Roush Fenway in Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

NXS 11 1 2 6 0 899 53 13.0 11.6 2029.9



