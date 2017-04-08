The Repsol Honda Team Head To The Red Bull Ring Leading The Standings

Posted by: newsla on Aug 09, 2017 - 06:51 AM The Repsol Honda Team Head To The Red Bull Ring Leading The Standings



With no time to rest following their perfect 1-2 at the Brno Grand Prix (the fifth double-podium finish for the Repsol Honda Team out of 10 races this season), Championship leader Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa are focused on this Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix.



Monday’s one-day post-race test allowed the Repsol Honda pair to carry out positive work on their RC213V’s setup before heading to the Red Bull Ring, which rejoined the MotoGP calendar only last year and proved to be quite a challenging round.



At the Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich



2016: Marc Marquez—Qualifying 5th / Race 5th; Dani Pedrosa—Qualifying 12th / Race 7th



Marc Marquez

“The Red Bull Ring is a circuit where we struggled quite a bit last year but hopefully this year it will be different. Brno also used to be a challenging track for us but in the end we got a fantastic result, so we’re going to Austria feeling positive. In the post-race test we were able to look into several aspects of our bike’s setup, also in view of the next race, such as getting better acceleration and reducing the wheelying. Of course we also need good stability on the brakes so we’ll see; as always, it will be a matter of finding a good compromise. The Red Bull Ring round is also important for one of our main sponsors, and we’ll do our best to get a good result for them and to gain important points for the Championship.”



Dani Pedrosa

"The Red Bull Ring is pretty much a new circuit, as we have only raced there once and we don’t have much experience with the track. Last year we struggled to find a good setup but we are looking forward to a better result this time. We had a good test on Monday in Brno after the race so in Austria we’ll begin on Friday with a setup we know is working for us and then will try to build on that, with a clear plan for every session. Again the weather may be something to take into account so we must be ready for all conditions and focus on maintaining this good momentum.”



PaddockTalk Perspective



