|
A debate is raging about whether 'Halo' is good or bad for F1, but Horner thinks it was Mercedes who backed the FIA into a corner.
"Mercedes came out with that concept (Halo) and it put the FIA in a difficult position," he told Auto Motor und Sport.
"If we have an accident now and we don't have Halo on the car, but it might have saved a life, then from a legal standpoint it will be difficult to argue why it wasn't there if it was available," he said.
"That's why we (Red Bull) developed the Aeroscreen -- to try to solve the problem more aesthetically than this 'flip flop'.
"The FIA is now in a corner with only the Halo and no other option.
"My concern is that every racing formula down to karts will have to have this thing -- where does it stop? I think that at a certain point, as a driver, you have to accept certain risks," Horner said.
PaddockTalk Perspective