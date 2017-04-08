F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· Rossi reigns Brno test with a late lunge to the top (Aug 7, 2017)
· Hendrick Motorsports And Kasey Kahne To End Six-Year Run (Aug 7, 2017)
· 2017 NHRA: Brown, Hight And Skillman Notch Victories At NHRA Northwest Nationals (Aug 7, 2017)
· 2017 Watkins Glen: NASCAR Monster Energy - Sunday Notebook (Aug 7, 2017)
· 2017 Watkins Glen: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Truex wins the strategy game, grabs first victory at Watkins Glen (Aug 7, 2017)
· 2017 Czech GP (Brno): MotoGP Race Results, Recap - Tactical masterstroke, Marquez blitzes flag-to-flag (Aug 6, 2017)
· Hight, Brown And Gray Secure No 1 Qualifiers At 30th Annual NHRA Northwest Nationals (Aug 6, 2017)
· 2017 Watkins Glen: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - Kyle Busch gets breakthrough win (Aug 5, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso linked with KFC livery change ? (Aug 2, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto pushing for Ferrari top job ? (Aug 2, 2017)
· 2017 F1: F1 exit likely for Wehrlein ? (Aug 1, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Ferrari to announce Vettel-Raikkonen at Monza ? (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Hamilton, Ferrari move ? (Jul 29, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: Legal issues forced Halo introduction
Posted by: Admin on Aug 09, 2017 - 06:54 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Legal issues forced Halo introduction


Mercedes backed the FIA into a corner over the issue of cockpit protection in F1.

That is the view of Red Bull chief Christian Horner, who is no advocate of the governing body's decision to mandate the controversial 'Halo' solution for 2018.

 

A debate is raging about whether 'Halo' is good or bad for F1, but Horner thinks it was Mercedes who backed the FIA into a corner.

"Mercedes came out with that concept (Halo) and it put the FIA in a difficult position," he told Auto Motor und Sport.

"If we have an accident now and we don't have Halo on the car, but it might have saved a life, then from a legal standpoint it will be difficult to argue why it wasn't there if it was available," he said.

"That's why we (Red Bull) developed the Aeroscreen -- to try to solve the problem more aesthetically than this 'flip flop'.

"The FIA is now in a corner with only the Halo and no other option.

"My concern is that every racing formula down to karts will have to have this thing -- where does it stop? I think that at a certain point, as a driver, you have to accept certain risks," Horner said.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy