· Rossi reigns Brno test with a late lunge to the top (Aug 7, 2017)
· Hendrick Motorsports And Kasey Kahne To End Six-Year Run (Aug 7, 2017)
· 2017 NHRA: Brown, Hight And Skillman Notch Victories At NHRA Northwest Nationals (Aug 7, 2017)
· 2017 Watkins Glen: NASCAR Monster Energy - Sunday Notebook (Aug 7, 2017)
· 2017 Watkins Glen: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Truex wins the strategy game, grabs first victory at Watkins Glen (Aug 7, 2017)
· 2017 Czech GP (Brno): MotoGP Race Results, Recap - Tactical masterstroke, Marquez blitzes flag-to-flag (Aug 6, 2017)
· Hight, Brown And Gray Secure No 1 Qualifiers At 30th Annual NHRA Northwest Nationals (Aug 6, 2017)
· 2017 Watkins Glen: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - Kyle Busch gets breakthrough win (Aug 5, 2017)

· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso linked with KFC livery change ? (Aug 2, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto pushing for Ferrari top job ? (Aug 2, 2017)
· 2017 F1: F1 exit likely for Wehrlein ? (Aug 1, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Ferrari to announce Vettel-Raikkonen at Monza ? (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Hamilton, Ferrari move ? (Jul 29, 2017)
2017 F1: Domenicali enjoying F1's 'open' 2017 season
Posted by: Admin on Aug 09, 2017 - 06:54 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: Domenicali enjoying F1's 'open' 2017 season


Former Ferrari boss Stefano Domenicali has admitted he is crossing his fingers the Maranello marque can end its decade-long title drought this year.

The Italian was Ferrari team principal for six years until 2014, and now heads Lamborghini.

 

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has linked Lamborghini with a future move into F1, and Domenicali agrees that the Italian brand is at least not ready for the ultra-modern technology of Formula E.

"Our priority is the technologies we already have," he told Italy's Autosprint.

"I do not see this step in the short term for any super sport brand but above all us. Formula E is interesting to many manufacturers but I think it's also complimentary to traditional motor sport," Domenicali added.

As for F1, Domenicali said he is happy to see his old team Ferrari doing so well in 2017.

"I see a much more interesting season than the last, with a totally open championship that can be decided in the last race," he said.

"And as an Italian, I really hope we get to the end with a result that repays the great passion surrounding Ferrari in our country."

Domenicali was also asked about the controversial Halo innovation for 2018, and said: "The federation is right to put safety first.

"I recall many innovations that had a negative public reaction, but I don't think anyone can question the usefulness, while the aesthetic issue will soon be forgotten," said the Italian, who doubles as the head of the FIA's single seater commission.



