F1, Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, Le Mans, And More!


Top News!

Rumors Edition!

Top Stories
· Rossi reigns Brno test with a late lunge to the top (Aug 7, 2017)
· Hendrick Motorsports And Kasey Kahne To End Six-Year Run (Aug 7, 2017)
· 2017 NHRA: Brown, Hight And Skillman Notch Victories At NHRA Northwest Nationals (Aug 7, 2017)
· 2017 Watkins Glen: NASCAR Monster Energy - Sunday Notebook (Aug 7, 2017)
· 2017 Watkins Glen: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Truex wins the strategy game, grabs first victory at Watkins Glen (Aug 7, 2017)
· 2017 Czech GP (Brno): MotoGP Race Results, Recap - Tactical masterstroke, Marquez blitzes flag-to-flag (Aug 6, 2017)
· Hight, Brown And Gray Secure No 1 Qualifiers At 30th Annual NHRA Northwest Nationals (Aug 6, 2017)
· 2017 Watkins Glen: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - Kyle Busch gets breakthrough win (Aug 5, 2017)

Previous Top Stories!

Hot Rumors!
· 2017 F1: Toro Rosso linked with KFC livery change ? (Aug 2, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Binotto pushing for Ferrari top job ? (Aug 2, 2017)
· 2017 F1: F1 exit likely for Wehrlein ? (Aug 1, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Ferrari to announce Vettel-Raikkonen at Monza ? (Jul 30, 2017)
· 2017 F1: Hamilton, Ferrari move ? (Jul 29, 2017)
More Rumors!
2017 F1: No rush to add more American races
Posted by: Admin on Aug 09, 2017 - 06:55 AM
Formula 1 News
2017 F1: No rush to add more American races


Chase Carey says he will not rush to set up a second race in the United States.

Currently, the annual US grand prix is held in Austin, Texas.

 

But after the Liberty Media buyout, there have been claims Bernie Ecclestone's successor, American Carey, has prioritised the adding of a second or even third race in the US.

However, the new F1 CEO says he actually has a "five year plan" regarding the American market.

"I don't want to criticise Bernie," he told Germany's Auto Bild, "because he did many things very well.

"But I think he went too much for short terms deals. So if you want to go to New York, it takes time and good planning.

"Previously, formula one worked in so far that you sign a contract and leave the rest to the promoter. But this is no longer possible," Carey insisted.

"You have to capture people's imagination. You don't do that with Phoenix, but in New York or Miami.

"We can already see the first signs, as since we have increased our commitment to social media, we are already seeing more feedback from the US. There is a bigger fan base there than we thought," Carey added.



PaddockTalk Perspective


Also in Formula 1 News:

 
Related links
· F1 Edition
· PaddockTalk Top News
· F1 Rumors
· More about Formula 1 News

Most read story in Formula 1 News:
Renault engine deal for Toro Rosso to be announced

Home :: About :: Social :: Contact :: Archives :: Video :: Submit :: _ 


All logos and trademarks in this site are property of their respective owner.
The comments are property of their posters, all the rest (c) 2003-2015 by PaddockTalk.com.
Contact E-mail: [email protected]
Privacy