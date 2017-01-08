Race Preview: Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross

Posted by: newsla on Aug 09, 2017 - 08:21 PM Race Preview: Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross



No. 41 OBERTO CIRCLE K BEETLE GRC

“Atlantic City was one of our favorite stops last year. Heading back for a double-header, it will be a very pivotal race in our comeback this year. We need to run fast and clean all weekend and continue to gain ground on the points championship.”



No. 34 ROCKSTAR ENERGY DRINK BEETLE GRC

“It’s always great to return to a venue in consecutive years, compounding on the fan interest generated from the first year. This year at Atlantic City, the track is certainly different. It looks tighter, a little narrower and should make for some close racing. With three weekends to go, there’s still a huge number of points to be won or lost in the series. As always, there is an element of things that are out of your control that can happen, but I’m totally focused making sure I do my job to put us in the best chance of grabbing those points.”



