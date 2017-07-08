2017 Mid-Ohio: Dylan Lupton NASCAR Xfinity Race Preview

Dylan Lupton

Team: No. 24 Nut Up Toyota

Crew Chief: Clinton Cram

Team Owner: James Whitener

Twitter: @LuptonDylan and @JGLRacing



Mid-Ohio 200 - Saturday August 12th at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network



Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius/XM Radio Channel 90



Lupton at Mid-Ohio:

Dylan will be making his second career XFINITY Series start at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. His previous start occurred during the 2015 season where he steered his way to a career best ninth place finish.



The start will mark Lupton's 19th career start in the NASCAR XFINITY Series.



Dylan's Thoughts on Mid-Ohio:

"I am very excited to head back to Mid-Ohio, where I recorded my best NASCAR Xfinity finish back in 2015. Last weekend, we had good speed at Watkins Glen, which is promising leading into this weekend. We are gonna make a few changes to our car from last week and I am confident we can get a great finish. "



"I like heading to Mid Ohio because of how technical of a track it is, where you are having to set up for the next corner as soon as you exit the previous one. As always, I am thankful for the continued support from Nut Up Industries."



Mid-Ohio Associate Sponsor:

JGL Racing welcomes Associate Sponsorship this weekend on the No. 24 Nut Up Toyota from Ohio Valley Manufacturing (OVM). OVM is a heavy gauge blanking and stamping company located in Mansfield, Ohio. As part of their sponsorship this weekend, the No. 24 Nut Up Toyota and team hauler will be on display at the Ohio Valley Manufacturing corporate location on Thursday.



Nut Up Sponsorship:

Nut Up Industries is a small, family owned almond company located in the heart of California. They have recently launched a variety of healthy alternative snacks. They offer roasted "CHOPPED" flavored almonds and almond butter.



These two products are available in a variety of different flavors. Nut Up Industries "CHOPPED" products are different from any other snack for a variety of reasons. They offer 10 different delicious flavors, they are easy to eat and are great for people who are always on the go and need lots of fuel for every adventure life brings. You can take them everywhere; to the gym, track, work, school, skiing, fishing, hunting, etc...



