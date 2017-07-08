2017 Michigan: Cody Coughlin NASCAR Truck Race Preview

2017 Michigan: Cody Coughlin NASCAR Truck Race Preview



Team Stats:

Driver Point Standings: 13th

Owner Point Standings: 14th

Sunoco Rookie of the Year Contender

2017 Stage Wins: 0

2017 Stage Bonus Points: 1

2017 Playoff Points: 0



Chatting with Cody Coughlin:

Does racing at a track like Michigan International Speedway give you confidence considering you have quite a few laps around the two-mile oval in both the ARCA Racing Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, and you are coming off a career-best finish at Pocono?

"We had a strong run going last year at Michigan and broke a transmission, so I'm very confident going into this weekend. Hopefully, we can contend for a win - that's the goal."



News & Notes:

• Chassis Chatter... The No. 13 ThorSport Racing (TSR) team will unload chassis No. 57 for Saturday's LTi Printing 200 at Michigan International Speedway (MIS). This is the same chassis Cody Coughlin piloted to a 16th-place finish at both Atlanta Motor Speedway and Dover International Raceway, earlier this season.

• Michigan Minute... Coughlin has four previous starts at MIS; two in the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards, and two in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS).

• Chasing Rookie of the Year... Coughlin, who finished a career-best eighth in the series' last stop at Pocono Raceway, is currently seventh in the 2017 Sunoco Rookie of the Year battle, after 12 of 23 races.

• Truck Series Stats... Coughlin has made 24 NCWTS starts since 2015, with a career-best start of seventh at Talladega (Al.) Superspeedway (2016), and a career-best finish of eighth at Pocono Raceway (2017).

• Rearview Mirror - Pocono... Coughlin started 13th in the Overton's 150 at Pocono Raceway, ran as high as eighth, and finished a career-best eighth in the 60-lap event.

• Catch Cody at Michigan... Coughlin, along with his RIDE TV teammate, Grant Enfinger, will appear at the RIDE TV display in the Fan Zone on Friday, August 11from 4:45-5:15 p.m. ET.



Coughlin's Michigan NCWTS Stats:

• Starts: 2, since 2014

• Laps Completed: 191 of 200 (95.0%)

• Laps Led: 0

• Best Start: 10th (2016)

• Best Finish: 20th (2015 & 2016)

• Top-5 Finishes: 0

• Top-10 Finishes: 0

• Average Start: 14.0

• Average Finish: 20.0

Coughlin's Michigan ARCA Stats:

• Starts: 2, since 2015

• Laps Completed: 190 of 200 (95.5%)

• Laps Led: 0

• Best Start: 6th (2014)

• Best Finish: 13th (2014)

• Top-5 Finishes: 0

• Top-10 Finishes: 0

• Average Start: 8.0

• Average Finish: 13.5

Michigan Stages:

• Stage 1 - 30 laps (concludes at lap 30)

• Stage 2 - 30 laps (concludes at lap 60)

• Stage 3 - 40 laps (concludes at lap 100)

Broadcast Schedule - Michigan:

LTI Printing 200: Saturday, August 12 at 1 p.m. ET on FS1, SiriusXM, MRN

Keystone Light Pole Qualifying: Saturday, August 12 at 9:30 a.m. ET on FS1, SiriusXM, MRN



Race Information:

Date: Saturday, August 12. 2017

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX and MRN

Track: 2-mile D-shaped oval

Distance: 100 Laps, 2000 miles

Social: @MISpeedway #LTI200



