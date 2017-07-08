2017 Michigan II: Richard Childress Racing NASCAR Monster Energy Race Preview

Richard Childress Racing at Michigan International Speedway ... In 164 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Michigan International Speedway, RCR teams have earned three wins, two with Dale Earnhardt (1987, 1990) and one with Kevin Harvick (August 2010). Additionally, RCR has claimed 23 top-five and 55 top-10 finishes with 10 different drivers including Richard Childress, a former driver in NASCAR's top division, who recorded top-10 finishes at MIS in June 1978 and August 1979.



RCR in the MENCS ... In 2,804 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts dating back to 1969, RCR has amassed 48 pole awards,107 wins, 482 top-five finishes and 1,042 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 17.7 and an average finishing position of 16.1. RCR has earned 15 total championships (six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championships with Earnhardt in 1986, '87, '90, '91, '93 and '94, six NASCAR XFINITY Series titles, two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series titles and one ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards title) and was the first organization to win titles in NASCAR's three national series.



Youth Football Safety Clinic in NYC ... The Childress Institute for Pediatric Trauma believes kids should learn how to play safer sports.



Catch the Action ... The Pure Michigan 400 at Michigan International Speedway is scheduled to be televised live on Sunday, August 13 on NBCSN beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern Time and broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Satellite Radio, channel 90.



This Week's Dow Automotive Magna Chevrolet at Michigan International Speedway ... Michigan International Speedway ranks as one of Dillon's most seasoned tracks on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series tour, with 10 starts at the two-mile facility. He finished fourth in August 2015 to earn his best finish at the track. He also earned his best starting position, fourth, in August 2015.



Dow Automotive Systems ... A long-time technology partner of the RCR team, Dow Automotive values the opportunity to prove our solutions in the competitive race environment.



AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

Describe Michigan International Speedway ...

"I really enjoy the big speedways, Michigan included. You do get a sensation of speed when you get loose, that is for sure. When a car is not handling well you feel out of control, so you've got to have a solid piece under you. It takes small adjustments to kind of creep on up and have a good day. Our RCR organization as a whole has really been working on the package for Michigan and I'm looking forward to the race weekend."



This Week's Dutch Boy / Menards Chevrolet at Michigan International Speedway ... Menard has competed in 22 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series events at Michigan International Speedway since his first start at the 2-mile speedway in 2006. Menard has four top-five and six top-10 finishes, with 98.9 percent of the laps completed.



Color can inspire you ... Founded in 1907, Dutch Boy® paints continues to be an industry leader in delivering innovative and high-quality products and packaging solutions, and is one of the most recognizable brands in the market over 100 years later.



PAUL MENARD QUOTES:

What were you able to learn from the June race at Michigan that you can apply to this weekend's race?

"Our car was really fast throughout the weekend earlier this year at Michigan, but we had a vibration that really effected the handling of our No. 27 Chevrolet. Matt Borland and all the guys on this team went back and did their homework to figure out what the issue was, and I'm confident they have it all worked out for this weekend's race. I expect the Dutch Boy / Menards Chevrolet to fire off quick from the start of the weekend and contend for a top-10 finish on Sunday."



This Week's VELVEETA® Shells & CheeseChevrolet at Michigan International Speedway ... Newman will make his 572nd Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start when the Series returns to the Irish Hills of Michigan. In 32 Cup Series events at MIS, Newman scored back-to-back victories in the fall 2003 and spring 2004 events. The "Rocket Man" also owns a pole award. In total, he's recorded five top-five and eight top-10 finishes. He has led 113 laps in competition. The South Bend, Indiana native has an average start of 13.4 and average finish of 16.6. And in four NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at the speedway, he has visited victory lane two times (2001, 2005).



Winner, Winner ... Newman has punched his ticket to the MENCS playoffs with a victory at Phoenix Raceway on March 19th in the No. 31 Grainger Chevrolet. The win equates to the driver's 18th-career Cup Series victory and RCR's 106th.



LIQUID GOLD ... VELVEETA® Shells & Cheese and Richard Childress Racing have teamed up to give NASCAR fans a taste of the one and only LIQUID GOLD. VELVEETA Shells & Cheese is the primary sponsor for select races, which begun June 18 at Michigan International Speedway, and is an associate partner for the remainder of the 2017 season.



The partnership is highlighted by a comprehensive marketing and content program, including a national sweepstakes that grants one lucky grand prize winner the LIQUID GOLD championship experience: an all-expenses paid VIP weekend at the NASCAR Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway.



RYAN NEWMAN QUOTES:

With 22 races in the books, what has been your strengths this season?

"Just fighting hard and racing smart especially at some of the restrictor-plate tracks. We got ourselves top fives when maybe our car wasn't as good and playing it smart by not racing at the wrong times. We did what we had to do at the right time. I think that's going to have to happen again at Talladega so I hope we have learned enough to keep doing it."



Is there an area that this team is still working on to get better before the Playoffs start?

"Just raw speed. I think we need to improve on just about everything. You have to continue to improve on everything and that includes myself, making the right strategy calls, pit crew guys picking up speed and just overall, this team needs to cut down on mistakes. That's what wins you championships.



"Of all the types of tracks we race, I think we need to continue to improve upon our intermediate program and that includes this weekend's race at Michigan International Speedway. But you never know, if we can win a race in each of the segments of the Playoffs, everything will take care of itself.



Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR XFINITY Series at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course ... In 14 Series starts at the 2.4-mile road course, RCR has accumulated five top-five finishes, seven top-10 finishes, one pole award, led 64 laps and averages a starting position of 9.1 and finishing position of 11.6. The Welcome, North Carolina, organization has completed 1,150 laps of the 1,152 (99.8 percent) that they have competed.



Watkins Glen Review ... Paul Menard was the highest RCR finisher in fifth, Ty Dillon seventh, Brendan Gaughan ninth, Daniel Hemric 11th and Brandon Jones 14th, respectively, at Watkins Glen International.



The Points ... All three RCR XFINITY Series full-time drivers remain in the top 20 of the driver point standings as the series heads to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the 21st event of the season. Daniel Hemric is currently fifth, Brendan Gaughan is 12th and Brandon Jones is 16th. The No. 2 RCR team is eighth in the owner point standings with the No. 3 right behind in ninth. Daniel Hemric is currently third in the XFINITY Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year point standings.



Catch the Action ... Coverage of this weekend's Mid-Ohio Challenge at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will be televised live on Saturday, Aug. 12, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. It will also be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Satellite Radio Channel 90.



This Week's Rheem Chevrolet at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course... Ben Kennedy will make his first road-course start in the NASCAR XFINITY Series this weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in the No. 2 Rheem Chevrolet. Although this will be his first foray into road-course racing in the series, he has three starts at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. He finished third at the Canadian road course in 2015. This will be Kennedy's sixth start of the season for RCR.



A leading global producer of heating, cooling & water heating products ... Rheem is the only manufacturer in the world that produces heating, cooling water heating, pool & spa heating and commercial refrigeration products, and it is the largest manufacturer of water heating products in North America.



BEN KENNEDY QUOTE:

What are your thoughts as you head to Mid-Ohio for the first time?

"I have a few road courses under my belt in the truck series and I did fairly well in those. I never finished outside of the top 15 and even finished third in one of them. Road-course racing definitely takes most of us out of our element. If you run a full NXS season, you only race them three times a year. I'll race two of them with RCR this season. I've never been to Mid-Ohio before, but I feel confident that I can pick up the tricks of the track during our two practice sessions on Friday. This No. 2 Chevy was very fast in Watkins Glen, and I know the team will bring another fast Camaro this weekend."



This Week's SCREEN YOUR MACHINE™/American Cancer Society Chevrolet at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course ... The NASCAR XFINITY Series returns to the famed Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course this weekend for the second of three road-course races this season. Scott Lagasse, Jr. will be behind the wheel of the No. 3 SCREEN YOUR MACHINE™/American Cancer Society Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing for the second time this season. This will be Lagasse's first visit to Mid-Ohio in the XFINITY Series.



Cancer doesn't care about your age ... "SCREEN YOUR MACHINE™" is a collaborative effort with the American Cancer Society and is Scott Lagasse Jr.'s personal and passionate quest to encourage people 50 and older to be screened for all types of cancer.



A world free of cancer ... The American Cancer Society is on a mission to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.



SCOTT LAGASSE, JR. QUOTE:

What are your thoughts as you head to the first of two road races that you will compete in for RCR this season?

"I'm very appreciative of the opportunity to be able to race at Mid-Ohio and Road America, this month. These are challenging racetracks. Over the past few weeks and months, I have been putting in a lot of time and effort in getting ready for these road course races by racing in Trans Am. I know this SCREEN YOUR MACHINE™/ American Cancer Society team will bring a good car to the track, and hopefully we can be there at the end to contend for a win."



This Week's Blue Gate Bank Chevrolet Camaro at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course ... Hemric will be making his first NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course during this weekend's Mid-Ohio Challenge.



Rearview Mirror: Watkins Glen ... Hemric kicked off the road course section of the XFINITY Series season with an 11th-place finish in his first series start at Watkins Glen International. With a fast No. 21 Death Wish Coffee Chevrolet, Hemric and crew chief Danny Stockman used an alternative pit strategy to lead laps and remain in the top 10 for much of the event. The final set of tires on the No. 21 Death Wish Coffee Chevrolet changed the handling of the car dramatically and Hemric ended the day in the 11th position.



DANIEL HEMRIC QUOTES:

Mid-Ohio is another track you have never been to as a driver. How do you prepare going to a facility that is so unique?

"I do a lot of studying heading into a weekend like this. Mid-Ohio is a place that is so technical and so tight, from what I've seen. There are very limited passing zones because everyone runs so close together, nose-to-tail. The racing can tend to get rough and it can have a short-track feel. To take advantage of those opportunities you have to be on the more aggressive side, as compared to the conservative side, in order to make hay during the race. To prepare for my first race there, I've done a lot of testing with Chevrolet's simulator and we're doing everything we can with RCR's history and notes from all of the races before. That means watching video, looking at driver data, anything I can look at to make sure I am as good as I can be from the start of the weekend with this Blue Gate Bank Chevrolet."



This Week's Bali / Menards Chevrolet Camaro at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course ... Brandon Jones has two previous starts in the NASCAR XFINITY Series at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and is looking to improve upon his best finish of 19th. Jones has completed all 150 laps during his two starts at the 2.4-mile road course.



Welcome, Bali ... Based in Middleton, Wisconsin - Bali® Blinds, a brand of Springs Window Fashions, the Best Experience Company, offers a complete line of custom window treatments for DIY homeowners.



Shop at Menards ... A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards currently operates 305 stores located in 14 Midwestern states.



BRANDON JONES QUOTE:

How do you prepare yourself for Mid-Ohio this weekend since it's a completely different type of road course than Watkins Glen?

"It can be tricky. All three road courses are completely different from one another. With Watkins Glen, it's not as technical of a track, but it's a very fast one. There are a lot of high speed corners there. For Mid-Ohio, it's a much more technical than any other track we visit. There are a lot of places on that course where you need to finesse your car to get around without any problems. You want to make sure you aren't spinning your tires out there with all the elevation changes we go through. I actually attended a road course school there with Daniel (Hemric, teammate) earlier this year and I believe that will help me a lot this weekend. The school really slowed down the course for me and showed us where our braking points are at and how far we can drive into the corners. Between that and more simulator time this week, I think I should have a pretty good feel for the track on Friday."



This Week's South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course ... Brendan Gaughan has three previous starts in the NASCAR XFINITY Series at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. His highest finish of eighth came during last season's event. Gaughan has completed 239 laps of the 240 (99.6 percent) he has competed at the 2.4-mile road course, averaging a starting spot of 10.3 and finishing spot of 13.3.



Watkins Glen Rewind ... Brendan Gaughan had a strong start to the XFINITY Series' road course swing, finishing ninth at Watkins Glen. Gaughan and the No. 62 team gambled on track position in favor of handling during Saturday's Zippo 200 and the strategy paid off. Gaughan led seven laps before the race came to a conclusion and he collected his fifth top-10 finish of the season.



Free Play at South Point ... Every Friday. Saturday and Sunday in August, 340 winners each day will be randomly awarded $100 in free play at the South Point Hotel and Casino between 9 a.m. and 2 a.m. local time.



BRENDAN GAUGHAN QUOTES:

How do you adjust from the speeds of Watkins Glen to slowing down at Mid-Ohio?

"It's just road racing. It doesn't matter what type of road racing it is, you race what track you're on that day. I really enjoy both Mid-Ohio and Road America because they are still very technically sound road courses and they haven't been 'NASCAR-ized' so to speak. Last year, I had a blast racing at Mid-Ohio. It was awesome. It rained so hard, I needed a snorkel out there. We lost the whole right side of the car and had to put a ton of sheet metal back on it. It was amazing to come out of there with a top-10 finish. I will remember the Mid-Ohio race of 2016 forever. If that happened again this year, I would be all for it."



