2017 Michigan II: Chevrolet NASCAR Monster Energy Race Preview

BOWTIE BULLETS

• MICHIGAN HERITAGE:

In 2013, Michigan International Speedway (MIS) began the tradition of honoring the winning manufacturer of each MIS race with a special trophy, the Michigan Heritage Trophy. Since the inception of the award, Chevrolet has earned five wins at MIS and has earned the prestigious award more times than any other manufacturer.



• CHEVY HISTORY MINUTE:

Cale Yarborough took Chevrolet to Victory Lane for the first time at Michigan International Speedway in 1977. Since then, Chevrolet has powered 14 different drivers to Winner’s Circle at the brand’s home track.

• FASTER THAN A SPEEDING…CHEVROLET:

Career-long Chevrolet driver, Jeff Gordon, holds the track qualifying record at Michigan International Speedway. Gordon posted a lap of 206.558 mph in his Chevrolet SS on August 15, 2014.

• NEW KID ON THE BLOCK:

On Thursday August 10th, 2017, Chevrolet will unveil the its 2018 NASCAR Cup Series entry at GM World Headquarters in Detroit, Michigan.

• PREVIOUSLY AT MIS:

Last time the NASCAR Cup Series visited the 2-mile Michigan International Speedway, Chevrolet’s Kyle Larson dominated the event leading 96 of the 200 circuits en route to his third career Cup Series victory. Chevrolet has been victorious in five of the last seven races held at the brand’s “home” track and looks to make it three in a row this weekend at MIS.

• TUNE-IN:

The Pure Michigan 400 at Michigan International Speedway is scheduled to begin on Sunday August 13th. Live coverage can be found on NBC Sports Network, MRN, and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 at 3:00 p.m.



BY THE NUMBERS:

• Chevrolet has won 39 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships

• Team Chevy drivers have scored 773 wins and 693 poles in MENCS competition

• Chevrolet drivers have won 25 of 96 races at Michigan International Speedway. Victories by current Team Chevy drivers are:

o Dale Earnhardt, Jr., No. 88 Axalta Chevrolet SS, has two wins at Michigan International Speedway (’08 & ’12)

o Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Lowe’s/Jimmie Johnson Foundation Chevrolet SS, has made one trip to Victory Lane at Michigan International Speedway (’14)

o Kasey Kahne, No. 5 Liftmaster Chevrolet SS, has one victory at Michigan International Speedway (’06)

o Kyle Larson, No. 42 Target Chevrolet SS, earned his first career victory at Michigan International Speedway in 2016 and followed that up with a second career win at MIS in 2017

o Ryan Newman, No. 31 Chevrolet SS, has two trophies from Michigan International Speedway (’03 & ’04)



• A Chevrolet driver has won five of the last seven races at Michigan International Speedway

• A Chevrolet driver has sat on the pole at Michigan International Speedway 27 times

• Team Chevy drivers have scored 175 top-five and 350 top-10 finishes at Michigan International Speedway

• A Chevrolet has led 7,120 laps (37.4% of possible 19,031 laps) at Michigan International Speedway



FOR THE FANS:

• Fans can visit the Team Chevy Racing Display in the Fan Midway Area at Michigan International Speedway

• Fans can check out great a great assortment of Chevrolet vehicles at the Team Chevy Display including: Impala, Silverado 1500, Camaro Convertible, Tahoe LTZ, Malibu, Equinox, Cruze Hatchback, Silverado 2500 High Country, Corvette Grand Sport, Camaro ZL1 1LE, Camaro Redline edition, Silverado Redline edition, 2018 Chevrolet Traverse, Special edition Silverado, Tahoe RST and Colorado ZR2

• At the Chevrolet Display, fans can view the No. 48 Chevrolet SS, No. 3 DOW Chevrolet SS show cars AND the all-new just revealed 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series entry show car will be in the Team Chevy display on Saturday and Sunday

• Also on display is a Chevrolet R07 racing engine complete with electronic fuel injection. Fans can also see a sample of engines, parts and accessories available for purchase from Chevrolet Performance at their local Chevrolet dealer

• Other activities at the Team Chevy Racing Display include a variety of interactive games for adults and kids

TEAM CHEVY QUESTION AND ANSWER SESSIONS AT THE DISPLAY:

• Friday, August 11th

o 2:15 p.m. – Kaz Grala

o 5:00 p.m. – John Hunter Nemechek

• Saturday, August 12th

o 10:15 a.m. – Paul Menard

• Sunday, August 13th

o 11:00 a.m. – Pat Suhy, Chevrolet Racing Engineer, Group Manager, NASCAR programs

o 11:20 a.m. – Austin Dillon

o 11:55 a.m. – Jimmie Johnson

o 12:10 a.m. – Chase Elliott

• Chevrolet Display Hours of Operation: Fri. Aug. 11th - 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., Sat. Aug. 12th – 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Sun. Aug. 13th – 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

QUOTABLE QUOTES:

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 TARGET CHEVROLET SS – 3RD IN STANDINGS

“Again this weekend we’ll be looking to try and get things back on track after another disappointing race. The last few weeks we’ve had a bit of everything go wrong from parts breaking to wrecks, so really hope we can have a strong weekend in Michigan. This track is obviously one where we feel really confident and know our Chevy can be competitive. Hopefully we can kind of regain our focus and put together a complete weekend with good laps in practice, a good qualifying effort and a strong race. I’m also looking forward to unveiling the 2018 Chevy car that we’ll race next season. It’ll be cool to have all the Chevy drivers together to help show off what’s coming next season.”



CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 24 NAPA CHEVROLET SS – 7TH IN STANDINGS

IS MICHIGAN BECOMING ONE OF YOUR FAVORITE TRACKS BECAUSE OF HOW WELL YOU HAVE RUN AT THAT TRACK?

“No, I don’t think so. It’s great, it’s also frustrating to have run second every time we have been there. It’s good I guess that we are inside the top five the past few times we have been, but at the same time that is frustrating to have been pretty close to having a shot to win there which would have been very big if we could have pulled that out. I like Michigan. I’ve always liked going up there. I really love that area. It’s just a cool part of the United States to go to. You wouldn’t think that Michigan of all place would be a fun place to go visit, but I like it up there it’s a nice area and that is kind of why I like going.”



JAMIE MCMURRAY, NO. 1 CESSNA CHEVROLET SS – 8TH IN STANDINGS



JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 LOWE’S/JIMMIE JOHNSON FOUNDATION CHEVROLET SS – 11TH IN STANDINGS

“First, I would like to thank Lowe’s for allowing us to run the Jimmie Johnson Foundation paint scheme. Also, an honor to highlight these five charities making a huge impact on K-12 public education across the country on my Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope. I’m thankful to my competitors who chose to wear the Team JJF visor strips and bring more visibility to our cause. We have had great success with the JJF Chevy in the past and hope to turn things around this weekend in Michigan.”



RYAN NEWMAN, NO. 31 CHEVROLET SS – 16TH IN STANDINGS

"Just raw speed. I think we need to improve on just about everything. You have to continue to improve on everything and that includes myself, making the right strategy calls, pit crew guys picking up speed and just overall, this team needs to cut down on mistakes. That's what wins you championships.



"Of all the types of tracks we race, I think we need to continue to improve upon our intermediate program and that includes this weekend's race at Michigan International Speedway. But you never know, if we can win a race in each of the segments of the Playoffs, everything will take care of itself."



KASEY KAHNE, NO. 5 LIFTMASTER CHEVROLET SS – 19TH IN STANDINGS

“Michigan is unique because it’s a very fast track and the restarts can be pretty tricky. We’ve had fast cars the past few weeks and have been able to carry some momentum over from the Brickyard win, so I’m looking forward to getting on the track at Michigan. It’s a big weekend for Chevrolet because it’s their home track and they are such great supporters of the racing program.”



AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 DOW AUTOMOTIVE MAGNA CHEVROLET SS – 21ST IN STANDINGS

"I really enjoy the big speedways, Michigan included. You do get a sensation of speed when you get loose, that is for sure. When a car is not handling well you feel out of control, so you've got to have a solid piece under you. It takes small adjustments to kind of creep on up and have a good day. Our RCR organization as a whole has really been working on the package for Michigan and I'm looking forward to the race weekend."



PAUL MENARD, NO. 27 DUTCH BOY/MENARDS CHEVROLET SS – 22ND IN STANDINGS

"Our car was really fast throughout the weekend earlier this year at Michigan, but we had a vibration that really effected the handling of our No. 27 Chevrolet. Matt Borland and all the guys on this team went back and did their homework to figure out what the issue was, and I'm confident they have it all worked out for this weekend's race. I expect the Dutch Boy / Menards Chevrolet to fire off quick from the start of the weekend and contend for a top-10 finish on Sunday."



DALE EARNHARDT, JR., NO. 88 AXALTA CHEVROLET SS – 23RD IN STANDINGS

“It’s been a struggle, but we have faced worse seasons. We can’t wait to be back to work at Michigan. It’s typically a really good track for us.”



TY DILLON, NO. 13 GEICO CHEVROLET SS – 24TH IN STANDINGS

"I look forward to going back to Michigan International Speedway. We didn't have a very strong run there earlier this year, but I feel like we've done some things to our GEICO Chevrolet SS to make it stronger and faster. Hopefully, all of that work will put us in position to earn a better finish this weekend. I've run well there in the XFINITY Series in the past, and I know that this team can have a strong run."



MICHAEL MCDOWELL, NO. 95 WRL GENERAL CONTRACTORS CHEVROLET SS – 25TH IN STANDINGS

“Michigan was one of the more difficult races for us this season. I think everyone in the RCR alliance as a whole, struggles a little there. We have put a lot of emphasis on doing something different when we go back this weekend and trying to get a package that works there. Obviously, downforce is a big part of racing at Michigan, so we are just focusing on doing something different and making some gains.”



AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 47 KROGER CLICKLIST CHEVROLET SS – 26TH IN STANDINGS

“Michigan it’s a big 2-mile race track. Repaved a few years ago, the track used to be really bumpy. It’s nice and smooth now. Track position is really critical, really fast, probably one of the race tracks that we have the most top speed, especially in qualifying. A place that you’ve got to have really good aerodynamics, but having a really big motor as well helps. A race track that we’ve had some success on. It’s slick when it gets really hot, but more than anything being up front, getting that clean air on your race car it’s important. More importantly if you want to go in the infield probably one of the best party zones I’ve ever seen. So, everybody go to Michigan, it’s a fun race track to be at.”



CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 BUSH’S GRILLIN’ BEANS CHEVROLET SS – 27TH IN STANDINGS

“Michigan (International Speedway) is a really wide, really fast racetrack. It’s a good place to go try and spread out and get some speed. Turn 1 is really fast, there’s lots of center of the corner speed. And then Turn 3 has always given us a really light sensation. You almost pick up when you’re getting into the corner, then land down in the corner a little bit later. It makes it feel really free on entry. We fight that the whole weekend. Then just trying to get as much speed down the straightaway as possible. We’ll have to be planning to draft a little bit and go out there and try to make something happen in our No. 37 BUSH’S Beans Chevrolet.”

Chevrolet NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Statistics



Manufacturers Championships

Total (1949 – 2015): 39

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-2015)



Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015



Drivers Championships

Total (1949 – 2016): 31

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005 – ’11)



Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016



Event Victories

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 – (in 2007)



2017 STATISTICS:

Wins: 8

Poles: 5

Laps Led: 1,281

Top-five finishes: 34

Top-10 finishes: 67

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR SPRINT CUP CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 773 (1949 – to date)

Poles Won to Date: 693

Laps Lead to Date: 229,727

Top-Five Finishes to Date: 3,908

Top-10 Finishes to Date: 8,024



Total NASCAR Cup wins by Corporation, 1949 – To-Date



GM: 1,108

Chevrolet: 773

Pontiac: 155

Oldsmobile: 115

Buick: 65



Ford: 756

Ford: 656

Mercury: 96

Lincoln: 4



Chrysler: 466

Dodge: 217

Plymouth: 190

Chrysler: 59



Toyota: 101



