|· Rossi reigns Brno test with a late lunge to the top (Aug 7, 2017)
· Hendrick Motorsports And Kasey Kahne To End Six-Year Run (Aug 7, 2017)
· 2017 NHRA: Brown, Hight And Skillman Notch Victories At NHRA Northwest Nationals (Aug 7, 2017)
· 2017 Watkins Glen: NASCAR Monster Energy - Sunday Notebook (Aug 7, 2017)
· 2017 Watkins Glen: NASCAR Monster Energy Race Results - Truex wins the strategy game, grabs first victory at Watkins Glen (Aug 7, 2017)
· 2017 Czech GP (Brno): MotoGP Race Results, Recap - Tactical masterstroke, Marquez blitzes flag-to-flag (Aug 6, 2017)
· Hight, Brown And Gray Secure No 1 Qualifiers At 30th Annual NHRA Northwest Nationals (Aug 6, 2017)
· 2017 Watkins Glen: NASCAR Xfinity Race Results - Kyle Busch gets breakthrough win (Aug 5, 2017)
Statement From JR Motorsports
Statement from Kelley Earnhardt Miller, general manager of JR Motorsports, regarding the penalties incurred by the No. 9 team from Watkins Glen.
“After communicating with NASCAR on the penalty incurred by the No. 9 team following last weekend’s race at Watkins Glen, we recognize and accept it,” said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, general manager of JR Motorsports. “The team will move on to Mid-Ohio this weekend with engineer Brandon McSwain serving as interim crew chief for William Byron and the No. 9 Axalta team. Director of Competition Ryan Pemberton will help call the race from pit road on Saturday.”
