Posted by: newsla on Aug 09, 2017 - 08:29 PM



Statement from Kelley Earnhardt Miller, general manager of JR Motorsports, regarding the penalties incurred by the No. 9 team from Watkins Glen.



“After communicating with NASCAR on the penalty incurred by the No. 9 team following last weekend’s race at Watkins Glen, we recognize and accept it,” said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, general manager of JR Motorsports. “The team will move on to Mid-Ohio this weekend with engineer Brandon McSwain serving as interim crew chief for William Byron and the No. 9 Axalta team. Director of Competition Ryan Pemberton will help call the race from pit road on Saturday.”



