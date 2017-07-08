2017 Mid-Ohio: Dakoda Armstrong NASCAR Xfinity Race Preview

Dakoda Armstrong

Team: No. 28 WinField United Toyota

Crew Chief: Steve Gray

Team Owner: James Whitener

Twitter: @DakodaArmstrong and @JGLRacing



Mid-Ohio 200 - Saturday August 12th at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network



Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius/XM Radio Channel 90



Armstrong at Mid-Ohio:

Dakoda will be making his fourth career NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Armstrong has a best finish of 10th at the Lexington, Ohio track which came during the 2014 event.



Dakoda finished 21st in his No. 28 Toyota last year at Mid-Ohio.



Dakoda's Thoughts on Mid-Ohio:

"Mid-Ohio is a very technical track and one where you can easily get into trouble. The racing surface is very narrow for the most part and thus passing can be difficult. Our focus this week is to keep our nose clean and stay on track."



"I think I continue to get better each time out on a road course so we look for an even better run that we have had in the past. Also, we are in a points battle for the playoffs so we need to keep ourselves focused on the big picture while digging to get the best finish possible."



Watkins Glen Rewind:

Dakoda Armstrong will be the first to admit that road course racing is not his forte with his lack of experience in turning both left and right. In the XFINITY first road course event of the season, Armstrong would continue to learn and gain experience as he piloted his No. 28 JGL Racing Toyota to a 21st place finish in the running of the Zippo 200 at Watkins Glen International.



2017 Stats:

Starts: 20

Avg. Starting Position: 22.9

Avg. Finishing Position: 17.6

Best Finish: 3rd (Daytona - June)

Points Standing: 9th



