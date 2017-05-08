Austrian GP (Red Bull Ring): Full Throttle

Did you know that…?



- This weekend the twenty-sixth Austrian GP in its history will be held and the fourth raced at the Red Bull Ring, formerly known as the A-1 Ring. The other 22 editions of the Austrian race took place on the fast but dangerous Salzburgring track.



- Last year the Ducatis dominated the Austrian GP, finishing first and second, breaking a victory drought that had lasted since 2010. Since then, Ducati riders have won another three races.



- The 2016 victory of Andrea Iannone came after a last-minute decision to change the tyre on the grid, which gave him a decisive advantage over Andrea Dovizioso.



- Apart from the victory, last year Ducati clinched pole position, fastest lap and race top speed of 310 km/h.



- The highest top speed of the weekend was obtained by Michele Pirro and his Desmosedici with 312.8 km/h in FP4.



- Last year Jorge Lorenzo was the only rider capable of following the Ducatis, crossing the finish line behind Iannone and Dovizioso.



- Red Bull Ring, aka Spielberg, has three 6th gear straights (795, 930 and 766 metres long), making the Austrian circuit the fastest of the whole calendar. Last year’s average speed was 182.401 km/h.



- From the beginning of the start/finish line, the lowest part of the circuit, to turn #3 there is an elevation change of 65 m.



- Alongside Barcelona, Motegi and Sepang, Red Bull Ring is the most demanding circuit for brakes; they are used for 25% on every lap.



- Turn 1 is the strongest braking point. Bikes brake from an initial speed of 312 km/h to 90 km/h, needing 216 meters.



- Red Bull Ring is the circuit with the fewest turns in the whole calendar; just 10.



- Out of all the circuits on the calendar, the Circuit of the Americas shares the most similarities with Red Bull Ring due its long straights, heavy braking on turn 3 followed by a strong acceleration and the big elevation change between the lowest and the highest part of the circuit.





