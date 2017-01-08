New Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Named PWC TC Series Pace Car

WC Vision, producers of the Pirelli World Challenge Championships, announced today that the all-new 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport will serve as the Official Touring Car Pace Car for the PWC series, beginning at this weekend’s Security National Mortgage Supercar Grand Prix of Utah at Utah Motorsports Campus.



With an engine producing up to 180 horsepower and a fully independent multi-link suspension, the 2017 Civic Hatchback was designed to be the hottest hatch around. The Honda Civic Hatchback Sport PWC Pace Car will pace a 50-car field in two 40-minute sprint races featuring the PWC’s Touring Car, TCA and TCB divisions in the Utah events this Saturday, August 12.



The new Civic Hatchback Sport boasts a spirited 1.5-liter turbo I-4 DOHC 16-valve powerplant with a slick 6-speed manual transmission and front-wheel drive. In addition, the Civic Hatchback Sport features gas-pressurized shock absorbers, front and rear anti-roll bars, electric power-assist speed-sensing steering and quasi-dual stainless-steel exhaust.



Honda debuted its all-new Civic Si Touring Car A race car earlier this year in the Pirelli World Challenge with reigning TCB series champion Tom O’Gorman of Mason, Ohio, piloting the new machine for Florida-based Shea Racing. In fact, O’Gorman won the TCA event in May at the Canadian Tire Motorsports Park.



O’Gorman’s driving life is filled with new 2017 Honda Civics. In Pirelli World Challenge, O’Gorman pilots the 2017 Civic Si, featuring exclusive racing parts developed by HPD and its partners, which are available to HPD Racing Line customers wishing to build and race their own 2017 Civic Si race machines.



For his daily driver, Tom has a 2017 Civic Hatchback Sport, which has been specially wrapped to promote the all-new Civic and Tom’s racing profile.



"It's exciting to see all these next-generation Civics on the street, and how fitting to see one as a Pirelli World Challenge pace car, Jeff Barrow, Commercial Division Manager at Honda Performance Development. “Tom's signature blue front fascia on the Civic Sport will particularly appeal to his ever-growing fan base. It should be a great weekend of competition."



“We are excited to bring the new Honda Hatchback Sport into the Pirelli World Challenge as the Official Pace Car of the Touring Car divisions,” said Greg Gill, president/CEO of WC Vision. “With the introduction of the new Honda Civic Si with Tom O’Gorman in the TCA class this year, the extension of the new Honda Civic models is a perfect place to showcase the brand at the front of the TC field. We want to thank Honda and their HPD associates for their assistance in this new program in PWC, as well as our TC class manager Jim Jordan for his efforts with the partnership.”



In addition to the Honda Hatchback Sport pacing the Touring Car categories in PWC, American Honda and HPD have supplied additional equipment for the Pirelli World Challenge series operations department as part of the new agreement.



“With the expanding Touring Car classes in 2017, the new Honda Hatchback Sport TC Pace Car is a great complement to the 50-plus car lineups this year in the Pirelli World Challenge,” said Jordan. “With new machinery entering the TC categories like the new Honda Civic Si in TCA, we believe the growth of the Touring Car community will continue to be on the upswing. Thanks again to Honda and HPD for their involvement in Touring Car.”



This weekend’s Utah Motorsports Campus Supercar Grand Prix of Utah will get underway with practice and qualifying set for Friday (Aug. 11) and racing on Saturday (Aug. 12) with two TC events and Sunday (Aug. 13) for the GTS and SprintX races.



